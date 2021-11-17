Britney Spears wants to have a "baby girl" with her fiancé Sam Ashgari, but the child will not have any relationship with the pop star's parents, a source confirmed to The Sun.

The "Baby One More Time" singer has hinted in her socials that the idea of having another baby is running in her head.

"Britney definitely wants more kids and she would be so happy and grateful for another son but deep down her desire is to be a mama to a little girl," the insider noted.

The source added that the pop star "wants to pass down" her dresses and take her daughter to "dance class," which, according to the source, are things Britney's sons are not interested in.

The informant pointed out that if Britney will have more kids, the children will "absolutely not" have any relationship with her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears.

"Not in the foreseeable future in any way. If and when she has a baby. Britney will do everything to protect him or her and raise the child in a safe environment," the source said, adding that having Britney's parents around their kids "will not be a safe environment" for her future child.

Britney Spears Wants to Get Married Before Having Baby: Source Says

The same source also shared that the pop star wants to marry her fiancé Sam Ashgari before having a child with him, although the pair is "not NOT trying to have a baby."

The insider pointed out that a baby can be an addition to her family soon, but having a baby is not her focus at the moment.

"It could potentially happen soon but that's not her main focus right now. They both want children together and now there's no stopping her," the insider noted.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to express that she wants another baby. "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one's a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure," Britney captioned on the photo of an adult's feet next to those of a child. It can be recalled that the "Toxic" singer is already a mother to her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears' Plans After Conservatorship

A day before Britney posted about wanting to have a baby on Instagram, the pop star talked about her plans after her conservatorship was over.

In a video also posted on her account, Spears answered a question about what she will do after her 13-year conservatorship was over, which the singer called a "very good question."

In the video, the singer said that she wants to be an advocate for people with "real disability and real illnesses."

"I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disability and real illness. I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people.

Britney also said in the video that she hopes her story will have an impact and "make some changes in the corrupt system."

Britney was first placed in conservatorship in 2008, where his father, Jamie Spears, had control over her finances and personal decisions. The conservatorship ended on November 12 this year, less than six months after the singer gave her emotional testimony in court.

