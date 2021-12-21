Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, said that Meghan Markle could be among royal family members who would be called to give their testimony on Prince Andrew's trial on his civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre.

Boies said that the Duchess of Sussex was someone who could be counted on to "tell the truth," which is one of the three reasons the lawyer says Markle was a potential to be summoned to court, according to a Daily Mail report.

Giuffre's lawyer said that they are also considering Markle because she lives in the United States and is subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. courts.

Boies said that with Markle's past association with Prince Andrew, the duchess will certainly have some knowledge.

Giuffre's lawyer emphasized that Markle is only one of the people they are considering to be called to testify and that they have not made a decision yet. He added that his team could depose up to 12 third parties as part of this stage.

It was reported that the Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was also in consideration. However, she would be a more difficult choice as she lives in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Boies will not be calling the Queen to the court out of respect and deference because of her age.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Case Against Prince Andrew

Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of years of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions in 2001. She noted that she was 17 and allegedly being sex-trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, despite denying all allegations against him, Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 to protect the Crown from his possible controversies.

On December 14, Andrew filed a motion to have the case dismissed, claiming that Giuffre cannot prove that she engaged in any sexual activity against her consent, according to The Cut report.

Representing women who were allegedly trafficked by Epstein, Gloria Alred, called out Buckingham Palace for investigating that Markle had bullied staff while ignoring allegations against Andrew.

Alred said that she has to wonder if it reflects a calculated decision to take the focus off of the Duke of York.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has rejected an attempt by Prince Andrew's legal team to include a news article describing Giuffre as a "money-hungry sex kitten" as they try to ward off her civil lawsuit, according to an Independent report.

Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew and was receiving implied threats from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently facing a trial of her own.

In her civil lawsuit, she is seeking unspecified damages.

Giuffre's legal team said that the filings were an attempt to "smear" her.

Giuffre filed her lawsuit almost exactly two years after Epstein hanged himself in a federal jail in Manhattan while waiting for the trial on his sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls in New York and Florida.

