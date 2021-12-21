An early Saturday morning search conducted by authorities in the state of Florida led to the discovery of bags of cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man's private area, according to arrest affidavits.

Based on a News Net Daily report, the Florida man denied the ownership of baggies containing cocaine and methamphetamine that cops found wrapped around his genitals.

According to the New York Post, Florida police said that the 34-year-old Patrick Florence was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by officers at around 4 a.m. Saturday in Clearwater. The inspection of the authorities in Florida led to four charges of felony, including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, ammunition, and a firearm. He was also booked into the Pinellas County Jail in place of a $24,000 bond.

Despite the evidence found in the vehicle and in his possession, Florida authorities stated that the suspect tried to wiggle his way out of an arrest by claiming the packages "were not his."

Florida Man Arrested After Concealing Cocaine, Meth on His Private Area

Based on the Smoking Gun report, the suspect was traveling with 27-year-old Darius Owens, who was initially arrested by Florida authorities on DUI and marijuana possession charges.

The vehicle driven by Owens was stopped by authorities early Saturday morning while traveling without headlights or tail lights on a Clearwater roadway with Florence.

During the search of Owen's vehicle, Florida police then found a gun under one of the car seats. The discovery of the firearm prompted the officers to do a body inspection of the passengers of the vehicle.

The handgun was recovered under Florence's seat, but he denied ownership of the .38 Special. Cops also noted that the ex-conviction rap sheet of the Florida man included "dozens of felony convictions" which barred him from possessing any kind of firearm and ammunition.

The checkup resulted in the discovery of the narcotics.

A deputy discovered two plastic baggies with one baggie containing "cocaine powder and cocaine base." Officers also said that the other baggies held a "crystal substance," which the police later identified as methamphetamine.

Furthermore, despite the evidence gathered by authorities, Deputy Levi Blake also wrote in the records that Florence stated that the packages wrapped around his private area were not his. Blake also mentioned that the suspect did not mention who the drugs belonged to or where he intended to deliver them.

On the other hand, public records revealed that Florence had been arrested nearly 20 times by the sheriffs in Pinellas County. The majority of his arrests involved cocaine or crack-cocaine charges.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

