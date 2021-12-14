Florida Poison Control revealed that 35 individuals in one county have landed in hospitals due to severe bleeding linked to "spice" or synthetic marijuana.

According to The Hill, the hospitalization of 35 people in Hillsborough County was linked to a rise in individuals buying the drug "spice" from local dealers.

'Spice' Usage in Florida Leads to Abnormal Bleeding Among Victims

In a statement, Florida Poison Control said the Poison Control Center has already sent clinical alerts to all emergency departments and has asked them to report new cases, WFLA reported.

The agency noted that they were also closely monitoring the ongoing situation and were working with public health agencies. The agency added that toxicologists and poison specialists were also assisting hospitals in treating these poisoned patients.

Florida Poisons Control on December 6 wrote in a news release that they were treating several patients with severe bleeding who had recently used a synthetic cannabinoid, known as "spice."

New Wave of 'Spice' in Florida Streets

Florida Poisons Control asked the public to call them at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest emergency room if a family member or someone they know suffered bleeding after using "spice" or marijuana.

The agency also shared that their doctors, pharmacists, and nurses are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for any queries.

Since the symptoms may develop and progress fast, the control center noted that they had notified all emergency departments in the vicinity to attend to possible victims and report any new cases of illness.

The Florida Department of Health, situated in Hillsborough County, was first to report the incidents last week. The department warned the public regarding the hazardous effects of "spice." It noted that several people had gotten "severely ill" after smoking the synthetic marijuana.

The department said the individuals who became ill displayed symptoms associated with coagulopathy, a condition in which the blood's ability to form clots is impaired, local news station 10 Tampa Bay reported.

According to experts, the symptoms could develop quickly among those who use this type of synthetic cannabinoid.

The local news outlet noted that symptoms of illness included nosebleeds, bleeding gums, bruising, vomiting blood, blood in urine and stool, and heavy menstrual bleeding for females.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse said "spice" is an illicit mixture of herbs and laboratory-made chemicals that has been dubbed as "synthetic marijuana" or "fake weed."

It was considered another type of synthetic cannabinoid because some of its chemicals have the same effects as those found in marijuana.

The institute added that "spice" is disguised as incense and most often marked "not for human consumption." However, drug sellers persuade people that it is "natural" and thus harmless. The institute noted that the effects of spice could be unpredictable, and fatal or could cause death in some cases.

