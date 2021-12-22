Retail giant Walmart is currently facing a lawsuit after allegedly throwing hazardous waste in landfills across California, according to state officials.

Axios reported that Walmart said it would fight the lawsuit and call it "unjustified." According to the lawsuit filed in Alameda County state court on Monday, around 159,600 pounds in items each year were allegedly unlawfully disposed of by Walmart in landfills not properly equipped to handle toxic wastes for the past six years.

The said hazardous waste includes pesticides, batteries, and other various toxic and corrosive wastes placed into Walmart store trash compactors destined for California municipal landfills.

Lawsuit Against Walmart Should Serve as a Warning to California Offenders

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Walmart's own audits found that the company was dumping hazardous waste at local landfills at a rate of more than one million items each year.

The lawsuit noted that Walmart illegally disposed of "confidential customer information" in these landfills.

Bonta said the hazardous waste products might seep into the state's drinking water as toxic pollutants or into the air as dangerous gases, NPR reported.

The attorney general noted that the lawsuit against Walmart should serve as a warning to the state's offenders.

Walmart's Lawsuit in California

In a statement, Walmart said it would defend itself against the lawsuit. Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove noted that they have met with the state numerous times and walked them through their hazardous waste compliance programs in an effort to avoid litigation.

Hargrove said the state is demanding a level of compliance on waste disposal from their stores of common household products that go beyond what is required by law.

California investigators did around 60 visits to inspect trash compactors at Walmart stores across the state, according to Reuters.

Twelve district attorneys and California's Department of Toxic Substances Control were the plaintiffs of the lawsuit. It described Walmart in a press release as a "repeat offender" on waste disposal.

In 2010, the state's Office of Attorney General got a $25 million settlement for Walmart's same violation. However, an inspection in 2015 found that Walmart continued the alleged illegal practice.

Hargrove said the retail giant is a responsible corporate citizen in California, and everywhere they conduct their operations.

The spokesperson noted that they take their obligation to protect the environment seriously and comply with local, state, and federal environmental laws.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson, who also signed the complaint, said they are committed to ensuring the protection of the public and the environment from violations of hazardous waste laws, Silicon Valley reported.

In 2013, Walmart had a guilty plea to federal charges that the company had improperly dumped hazardous waste. The complaint noted that Walmart has since set up several hazardous waste management programs. However, the state said the presence of a program and requisite training does not equate to compliance.

Walmart is considered one of the largest retailers in the United States, with about 300 stores and distribution centers in California.

