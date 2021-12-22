President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday after they were exposed to their staffers who tested positive.

The test results were confirmed by officials from the White House, saying that the executives as well as First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were in "close contact" with a staffer who tested positive for COVID, Fox News reported.

"It is in the public's interest to know if any of the four principals (President, Vice President First Lady, and Second Gentleman,) are considered to have been in close contact with a White House official who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after that contact," the White House statement reads.

The statement furthered that the White House medical unit considered Biden and Harris' exposure "close contact" following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

VP Kamala Harris Tested Negative for COVID After PCR Test

Kamala Harris' aide tested positive for COVID on Wednesday morning.

The White House said that Harris was with the staffer throughout Tuesday. However, the officials noted that the aide did not test positive on Monday and yesterday, as well as every day last week. Furthermore, authorities also noted that the staff member who tested positive on Wednesday was fully vaccinated and boosted and did not exhibit symptoms.

Upon learning the positive test result of the staffer, White House underscored that the vice president underwent PCR testing where she tested negative. The officials then said that Harris will be tested again on Friday and Monday, in line with the CDC guidance.

The officials also revealed that Harris was regularly tested for COVID and that the PCR test she received today was part of her "regular testing."

After testing negative for the disease, Harris will reportedly continue her daily schedule. She will then depart to California later today, and remain in the state through the New year.

Pres. Joe Biden's COVID Test Result

Aside from Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden also tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, after he was in close contact with a White House staffer who tested positive.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the staffer "who does not regularly have contact" with Biden tested positive three days after the aide spent about 30 minutes with the chief executive on Air Force One.

Biden and the COVID positive staffer were in close contact from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harris and Biden's COVID exposure came as the omicron variant gradually becomes a major variant infecting people across the U.S., now making up 73 percent of all new COVID cases in the nation.

In Washington D.C., officials report a seven-day average of 360 new cases per 100,000 residents.

