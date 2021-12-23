Former Minnesota police officer Kim Porter has been found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death.

Porter drew a gun instead of a Taser and fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop. She displayed no emotion as the verdicts were read and were ordered without bail, according to a CNN News report.

Meanwhile, one of her lawyers rested his head on his hands at the defense table.

Arbuey Wright and Katie Bryant, the parents of the young Black man who was fatally shot, were at the court and had let out sighs and cries.

Bryant said that the moment they heard the verdict she "kind of let out a yelp" as it was built up in the anticipation.

Demonstrators applauded and cheered outside the court, with some of them carrying "Black Lives Matter" signs and portraits of Wright.

A prosecutor described Potter's action as a tragic blunder out of recklessness and negligence during the closing arguments.

The defense dubbed the fatal shooting as an honest mistake, not a crime. The jurors then deliberated about 27 hours since Monday.

Minnesota is sentencing Potter roughly between six and eight and a half years in prison since she has no criminal history based on the state's sentencing guidelines.

The maximum penalty for first-degree manslaughter predicted on reckless use/handling of a firearm is 15 years in prison.

Kim Potter's Verdict

The jury is composed of one Black person, two Asian American people, and nine white people. It reached its verdict on the more serious charge at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to an NBC News report.

The 49-year-old former police officer is scheduled for sentencing on February 18 next year and is facing a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that they have a degree of accountability regarding the death of the young Black man.

Ellison said that accountability is not justice, as justice is beyond the reach that they have for Wright. The attorney general said that accountability is an important step on the road to justice.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter to be taken into custody without any bail, which her defense attorneys objected to.

Potter's husband, Jeff Potter, said "I love you, Kim," to which she responded with "I love you."

Ellison said he felt sympathy for Potter and her family but added that she will still be able to talk with them and sit with them, while the Wrights will not have that same opportunity.

Daunte Wright's Fatal Shooting

Brooklyn Center police pulled Wright over to arrest him for an outstanding warrant on weapons violation on April 11.

Potter's defense team claimed that the shooting happened as Wright was resisting arrest at the time, according to a BBC News report.

Police bodycam footage showed Potter repeatedly shouting "Taser" prior to firing a single shot from her pistol. She was later seen sitting on the pavement crying.

She was also heard saying at one point that she "grabbed the wrong gun" and believed that she would be going to prison.

Prosecutors argued that Potter is a veteran of 26 years and should be knowledgeable enough to know the difference between her gun and a Taser.

Matt Frank, another prosecutor, said during closing arguments that there is no "mistake" defense.

