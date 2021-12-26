Queen Elizabeth gave pays a tribute to her new great-granddaughter Lilibet in her Christmas Speech along with other new additions to the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter was among the mentions of the Queen along with the births of August, Lucas, and Sienna, according to The U.S. Sun report.

Queen Elizabeth said that Christmas Day is often seen as a "time for children" and continued on that this is only "half the story."

The Queen also said that the family is missing "one familiar laugh" this year, but there will be joy in Christmas and see the season through the eyes of their young children.

She said that they were delighted to welcome four more additions to the family this year.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child in February; a daughter to Princess Anne, Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their third child in March; and Princess Beatrice gave birth to a daughter in September, according to an Elle report. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle welcome Lilibet in June.

The Queen had celebrated her love for her late husband Prince Philip during her Christmas broadcast.

Prince Philip passed away on Apr. 9, 2021.

In her speech, the Queen made an emotional speech about how she misses his "mischievous twinkle" and ability to put "fun out of any situation."

Queen Elizabeth had also noted her late husband's sense of fun while being proud beyond words of his achievements. She talked about how Prince Philip's legacy was being continued by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, there was no mention of Markle and Harry, now living in California after their decision to step out of their royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Family

The couple shared the first photo of Lilibet on their new holiday card, which was taken over the summer at their California home.

The family portrait by photographer Alexi Lubomirski shows the family of four dressed in jeans and sitting on steps outside of their home.

The photo also included Lilibet's two-year-old brother, Archie, according to a People report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Archie had made them a "Mama" and a "Papa," while their daughter had made them a family.

An insider said that it is Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wanted to make sure it is special for everyone.

The insider added that the Sussex family is creating their own traditions at their new home.

Meghan and Harry spent their first Christmas with Archie in 2019 in Canada, while they marked their first Christmas in California last year.

A close friend earlier told the news outlet that they are so happy and that Lili had solidified that they are creating roots in the United States.

A spokesperson for the Sussex couple said that Archie is very happy to have a little sister.

One Twitter user had fixated on Archie's curly red hair, which is like his father's, according to an Independent report.

Another user commented and said that it was a lovely picture and that Harry's "genes are strong." Meanwhile, others had also taken note of Lilibet's resemblance to Harry when he was a baby.

