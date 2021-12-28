A Border Patrol official's tweet that included a photo of a man determined as a "potential terrorist" was taken down as Customs and Border Protection noted that it contained "law enforcement sensitive information."

Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem tweeted on December 20 about an unidentified 21-year-old man who was arrested near Yuma, Arizona the week before, according to a New York Post report.

Clem wrote in his tweet that the 21-year-old migrant was from Saudi Arabia and was connected to several Yemeni subjects of interest. He added hashtags such as #BorderSecurity and #NationalSecurity.

CBP spokesman Luis Miranda said in a statement that the posting was deleted as it violated agency protocols aside from the sensitive information.

Miranda noted that all individuals encountered at or between U.S. ports of entry are being vetted based on the intelligence information they have.

The spokesman added that it was done to determine if they pose a threat to the national security of public safety that is aligned with the law.

Miranda said that the investigation is ongoing and following its standard protocols. However, the agency did not state which of the information was considered sensitive.

Border Patrol's Arrest of "Potential Terrorist"

The Saudi embassy in Washington tweeted that it had confirmed that the man in the picture was "not a Saudi citizen" hours after Clem's tweet about the arrest.

The migrant appears to have been wearing a jacket with an American flag patch and another patch that stated: "Central Oneida County Volunteer," according to a Fox 10 Phoenix report.

The Ambulance Corps Chief Thomas Meyers noted that the apprehended 21-year-old man is not connected to their group.

The group's chief added that he does not know who the man is or how he got one of the jackets. He noted that it was outdated from the version that the ambulance corps uses now.

Border Patrol has not released any more details about the "Yemeni subjects of interest," according to The Center Square report.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey directed a surge of resources to an area near Yuma, Arizona two weeks before the arrest of the Saudi man.

The governor blamed U.S. President Joe Biden's administration for the "December Disaster" at the state's border.

Ducey said that they cannot simply stand by and watch "this catastrophe unfold." He added that they are taking action to protect Arizonans and their communities.

Ducey ordered the Arizona National Guard to deploy additional 24 personnel. The governor also asked for six vehicles, four ATVs, and one light utility helicopter to aid law enforcement on the ground.

Meanwhile, Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee have been asking why certain information is being labeled "Law Enforcement Sensitive" by the Department of Homeland Security.

Reps. John Katko, R-NY, Clay Higgins, R-La., and August Pfluger, R-Texas, said in a letter that the true purpose of the sensitive label is to prevent harm from coming to law enforcement officers.

However, they added in their letter that the label is being used to protect the reputation of the current administration.

They sent the letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in November.

