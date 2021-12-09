U.S. President Joe Bidens's administration will return the land of a Texas family. The land was seized for the purpose of construction of the border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Cavazos family of Texas has been fighting the federal government for their land for several years. It was passed on to them before the Rio Grande River became an international border, according to an Independent report.

A nonprofit representing the family, the Texas Civil Rights Project, said in a tweet that their client Eloisa Cavazos had her land returned after fighting against the government's seizure and border wall construction since 2018.

The group described the construction of the border wall as "needless and wasteful."

The civil rights group noted that the Cavazos family will be able to continue their life beside the Rio Grande.

Texas Family's Land Seized By Federal Government

The federal government seized a total of 6.5 acres of land through eminent domain in 2018.

Owner Eloisa Cavazos and her family filed legal measures to fight the seizure. It was only legally seized until earlier this year, according to a Huff Post report.

Cavazos's sister, Baudila Cavazos Rodriguez, said that the land has been in their family for generations.

The Cavazos grandmother originally owned the property. It was then passed on to their father when he returned from World War II. Today, the Cavazos siblings make a living through the property by renting small houses on it to travelers who enjoy boating and fishing on the river.

She said that it was kind of their livelihood, adding that they were afraid they would lose all of it because of the border wall.

Rodriguez said that the properties were already developed for this kind of purpose.

She noted that one of the walls was built directly on the banks of the Rio Grande and is already eroding.

It was privately funded by an organization related to Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Rodriguez said that it was a "useless waste of money," adding that it could have been used for better things.

A spokesperson for the Texas Civil Rights Project noted that this was the organization's final case regarding land being seized for the border wall.

U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

A BBC News report in October 2020 noted that about a further 350 miles of the barrier had been built, according to the Customs and Border Protection. Meanwhile, around 378 miles were either under construction or in the "pre-construction phase."

CBP said at the time that less than half of the miles will be in locations where no barriers currently exist.

Trump said last June during his visit to the wall that his administration has done more than any administration in history to secure the southern border.

Rodriguez said that they saw people crossing the river growing up. However, she said that it was people seeking a better life and never what was reported in the news.

The Cavazos family member further noted that they were always taught to treat people the same.

