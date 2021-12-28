Mexican actors Thalia and Eduardo Capetillo, well known for their roles in the hit telenovela "Marimar," have reunited virtually on Monday and recalled unforgettable moments while filming the soap opera.

The Mexican actress arranged the virtual reunion, where both the Marimar stars met again for the first time after almost 30 years, CVBJ reported.

The "Marimar" stars took their time to look back and recall unforgettable scenes that they did in the telenovela.

"Thank God and the universe that I had the opportunity to be part of a project like this... That is priceless and It is incredible that even after so many years and people continue to give us so much love," Capetillo said.

READ NEXT: Afro Latin Jazz Alliance & El Museo del Barrio Present 'A Very Chico Christmas,' A Holiday Concert Celebrating the Chico O'Farrill Centennial

Mexican Actors Thalia and Eduardo Capetillo Talked About 'Marimar'

In the virtual meeting on Thalia's YouTube channel, the Mexican actors talked about some of their unforgettable scenes while doing their soap operas.

The actors recalled the scene where Thalia approached the mud to reach the necklace using her teeth. The necklace was thrown by the story's antagonist Angelica Narváez de Santibáñez.

Thalia then revealed that the production suggested using chocolate in the scene. However, the Mexican actress said no to the idea. The actress said she went to the show's producer and told her to stick with the mud.

"Beatriz [Sheridan], let's do it well, it's the forceful scene that will be repeated for revenge in the end," Thalia recalled telling the soap opera's producer. After making the iconic scene in "Marimar," she said she immediately went straight to the sea.

Aside from recalling the iconic scene in "Marimar," Eduardo Capetillo also revealed something about his role as Sergio Santibañez in the telenovela. The Mexican singer and actor shared that he was never good at soccer, which contradicts his role.

"I was never good at soccer. In fact, I was lousy," Capetillo revealed. Despite his lack of skills in the sport, he said that he still liked his role in the soap opera.

"When they called me to do a soap opera and that it was 'Marimar,' I loved it, I liked that he [Sergio Santibañez] was a boy who played soccer... and then everything else came about the horse, the boots... it was a wonderful project," the Mexican actor noted.

Descendant of Pulgoso Appeared on 'Marimar' Virtual Reunion

Aside from Thalia and Eduardo Capetillo, a descendant of the dog Pulgoso, Thalia's pet in the soap opera, also showed up in the virtual meeting. With a voice actor, the dog introduced itself as Quique Pulgoso III.

The Mexican actress then confessed that she cried when she learned about the real Pulgoso's passing. "Marimar" was one of the most successful telenovelas of the Televisa channel. The soap opera was released in 1994.

The show broke audience records in more than 40 countries. Although the television series has only 74 episodes, "Marimar" became the novel with the most repetitions worldwide.

READ MORE: Nosotros, Comcast NBCUniversal Announce The Winners of 3rd Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Thalia, Eduardo Capetillo - Reencuentro De Marimar y Sergio 25 Años Después - From Thalia