Two men have been arrested in Spain in connection with the murder of a wealthy 42-year-old Florida man, who was a former CEO of a Spanish shipyard.

The victim was identified as Jose Rosado, and he was found dead at the luxurious Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain last October, The Daily Beast reported.

The hotel staff opened the door and found him dead after his Miami partner of nearly 13 years asked the hotel staff to check on him when he lost contact with him.

Based on the hotel surveillance footage, Rosado returned to his Madrid hotel room with "two or three" men on the night of October 29.

Police earlier told local media that the Florida man had died of natural causes and did not suspect foul play since there was no apparent violence or signs of suffocation.

It was discovered that fatal doses of psychotropic substances and alcohol were in his system. But Rosado was not suspected of being poisoned until it became apparent that he had also been robbed.

Scientific Police's investigation determined that some of the Florida man's belongings were missing after his partner, Nicholas Young, corroborated what he packed for the trip.

READ NEXT: Dominican Republic Plane Crash Killed 9 People; Authorities Said No Survivors

Two Men Arrested in Madrid, Spain in Connection to Florida Man's Murder

A lengthy investigation discovered that Jose Rosado was likely killed in a "chemical submission" attempt.

A 39-year-old Romanian with nine previous arrests and a 29-year-old Moroccan with 17 arrests have been arrested early this week, according to News7h.

After killing Rosado, the two allegedly went shopping with the murdered Florida man's credit card. Police believe that Rosedo invited his alleged killers to his room to have sex after he met them at a party.

Police said the men likely lured Rosado with the intent of stealing from him after he was drugged. Police were also able to trace some DNA left at the scene, leading to the suspects' arrest.

The two men were found with a total of €2,500 in cash. They also had new mobile phones and other computer equipment.

There were also jewelry and documents that did not belong to them. Other suspicious items of value were also in their possession, Daily Mail reported.

Investigators said a combination of drugs and alcohol killed Rosado, adding that they believe the two men have used this scheme before. The two unnamed men have been charged with homicide, robbery with violence, and fraud.

Florida Man Jose Rosado

Jose Rosado was born in New Jersey and was raised in Puerto Rico. He has also lived in different countries, such as Argentina, England, and Spain. His career profile included working in various industries such as maritime, energy, and banking. He has also traveled to more than 50 countries.

The Florida man recently stepped down as CEO of Spain's biggest private shipbuilding and yacht-making company, Hijos de J. Barreras. The shipbuilding company noted that it generated roughly $29.49 million in revenue annually.

According to his obituary, Jose Rosado is remembered by his loved ones for his "zest for life," and passion for exploring the world. The Florida man was also known for being "bold, confident, and courageous with a quick wit," as well as the ability to develop the "deepest of relationships."

Rosado and Young did not have any children together.

READ MORE: Makeup Artist Gets Plastic Surgery in Dominican Republic, Dies of Infection

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Explore The Westin Palace Madrid - From The Westin Palace, Madrid





