Cobra Kai Season 4 will be making its return on December 31 with Karate Kid antagonists John Kreese and Terry Silver joining forces in an attempt to defeat Daniel and Johnny's united dojo, according to a Netflix trailer clip.

The trailer clip also hints to viewers the first interaction of Silver with Cobra Kai's younger characters, according to a Coming Soon report.

The official synopsis noted that Season 4 finds Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos teaming up to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, with the losing team required to hang up their gi.

The new season will also feature new characters with Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny and Oona O'Brien as Devon.

Meanwhile, Martin Kove, who is playing John Kreese, admitted that playing John Kreese has caused some problems for him.

Kove said that the character of Kreese has fallen into his personality, adding that this year they have done two seasons and that Kreese has been in there for six months of his life in 2021.

Kove continued that the character falls onto other things that he is doing in his life, adding that he needs to be careful and it was not something that he can control, according to The Wrap report.

However, Kove is not saying that he is a method actor. But that, it was really difficult, especially for his relationships.

The 75-year-old actor said that he does not want Cobra Kai's version of Kreese as a "one-dimensional tough" guy.

Kove said that the character of Kreese is a little beyond the line "no mercy" and "mercy is for the weak."

On the other hand, the season also heavily deals with the return of Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith. Silver is known to be the bad guy from the third film, according to a Game Spot report.

Griffith has tasked the return of Silver to the show. The actor described the story as being "so absurd that it's fantastic."

Silver has often been cited as one of the more well-received of the bunch, according to a Screen Rant report.

The Karate Kid franchise has dropped hints since Season 2 about Silver's involvement in the storyline.

Silver's return has created anticipation, with the Season 3 cliffhanger of Kreese calling up Silver for his help.

The season three finale was named one of the best TV episodes of 2021 by Decider, with the episode concluding with longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence combining their dojos in an effort to defeat Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

Cobra Kain season four will be shown on Netflix on December 31, consisting of ten episodes.

Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed that they renewed the series for a fifth season.

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg said back in January that Season 4 is not the end of the Cobra Kai story, according to a Decider report.

The creators said that there are still many twists and turns before they reach the endgame that they have been planning from the start.

