The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has dropped new hints with the incoming of fresh characters from members of the Sparrow Academy, which were first teased during the second season finale.

The last season's finale showed the original Hargreeves sibling appearing to have created an alternate timeline wherein their father chose a different set of superpowered children to adopt, according to a Coming Soon report.

The Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels were created and written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

The Umbrella Academy features Elliot Page playing the role of Vanya or Number Seven; Tom Hopper as Luther or Number One; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison or Number Three; and Robert Sheehan as Klaus or Number Four.

David Castaneda plays the character of Diego or Number Two; Aidan Gallagher as Number Five; and Justine H. Min as Ben or Number Six.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Season 2 of the highly anticipated Netflix series ended with Hargreeves siblings returning to present day after stopping an almost nuclear war in '60s Dallas, Texas.

They managed to come back to the Umbrella Academy. However, the siblings found out that it is no longer the Umbrella Academy, instead, it was called Sparrow Academy.

In the new timeline, the long-dead Hargreeves sibling Ben is alive and well, who is currently Number Two instead of being Number Six, according to an Entertainment Weekly report.

Justin Cornwell will be playing the role of Marcus or Sparrow Number One; Britne Oldford as Fei or Sparrow Number Three; and Jake Epstein as Aphonso or Sparrow Number Four.

Meanwhile, Genesis Rodriguez will be playing the role of Sloane or Sparrow Number Five; Cazzie David as Jayme or Sparrow Number Six; and a floating telekinetic cube as Christopher or Sparrow Number Seven.

Colm Feore, who is playing the Hargreeves patriarch, is alive and well in the alternative timeline. The unknown cause of his death serves as the foundation of the series after the estranged and superpowered siblings reunited to make sense of the details of his death.

Series co-creator Steve Blackman shared earlier in 2021 all 10 episode titles of the Season 3 of the Netflix series.

It started with "Meet the Family," with the ending entitled "Oblivion," according to a TV Line report.

Netflix has not released a schedule for the third season's premier. However, the Umbrella Academy Season 3 is promised for 2022.

The Season 1 of the series was released in 2019 and was reported to have earned over 45 million household views in its first month alone, which made it one of Netflix's most successful series.

The posters for the Sparrow Academy were shared on Twitter using the account of the Umbrella Academy, which had caused quite a stir among fans.

Season 3 of the Umbrella Academy was announced in November 2020 and has wrapped its filming in August 2021, according to a Screen Rant report.

The Umbrella Academy is created and executive produced by Steve Blackman, with Gerard Way, Gabriel Ba, and Jeff F. King being the executive producers.

Bluegrass Television, with Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment were also among the executive producers.

