New York Attorney General Letitia James has sent subpoenas to Donald Trump's eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The subpoenas were part of James' investigation into the family company's Trump Organization tax fraud, according to a New York Post report.

James initially brought the case against the company and Eric Trump in August 2020, while alleging that Eric was stonewalling her investigation.

James' subpoenas were seeking testimony and documents in condition with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by the Trump Organization, according to court papers filed on Monday.

Eric was the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He was previously ordered by a judge to testify and was questioned through video by AG prosecutors the following month,

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the former president's annual financial statements exaggerated the value of his assets, which would lead him to get better loan and insurance policy terms.

Cohen's statement was the basis of James' investigation on the Trump Organization and the company's alleged tax fraud.

The Attorney General said that her office was forced to bring its case after it released seven subpoenas, which the Trump Organization and Eric refused to cooperate with.

Donald Trump Jr. And Ivanka Trump's Subpoenas

Meanwhile, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have refused to comply with the subpoenas and intends to file motions to block the subpoenas as soon as Monday, according to an ABC News Go report.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office said that they are confident that their questions will be answered and that the truth will be revealed as "no one is above the law" despite their attempts to delay the office's investigation.

James also expressed her want to speak to the former president.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization said in a statement that James' investigation is another "political witch-hunt," according to an Independent report.

The company said that the state of New York is being overrun by violence, and yet the sole focus of the attorney general is to probe Trump all for her "own political ambitions" as she eyes a gubernatorial stint in the state.

Trump Organization Tax Fraud Probe

The Trump Organization was charged in July for alleged running a 15-year scheme to help its executives evade taxes through compensating them with fringe benefits that were hidden from the law enforcement, according to The New York Times report.

The Manhattan district attorney's office also accused Trump Organization executive Allen H. Weisselberg of avoiding taxes on $1.7 million in perks that should have been stated as income.

Weisselberg faced grand larceny and tax fraud, among other charges.

Meanwhile, Trump was not charged and no other executives were accused by name of wrongdoing.

Trump also defended Weisselberg, noting that his longtime lieutenant was an "honorable man." The former president that he is with Weisselberg all the way.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty and his lawyers, Mary E. Mulligan and Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in a statement that they will fight the charges in court.

