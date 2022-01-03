Ghislaine Maxwell's husband Scott Borgerson had called her while she was in prison to say that he had moved in with another woman, according to a friend familiar with the matter.

Maxwell's friend described the phone call between Maxwell and Borgerson as confrontational, according to a Business Insider report.

The two had a clandestine marriage in 2016. Borgerson was a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and came into the limelight in 2020 after Maxwell was accused of partnering up with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to abuse girls.

The source said that Borgerson told Maxwell that he was seeing someone else and had moved on. The person familiar with the matter added that the marriage was over before the trial started.

Borgerson was recently seen with another woman, who was known to be a U.S. journalist at a local paper. The incident had caused reports that he may have a new girlfriend, according to an Independent report.

However, Borgerson earlier denied that they were dating and claimed that they were just old friends.

Maxwell filed court papers in 2020 noting that all of her assets had been transferred into a trust under Borgerson's control.

READ NEXT: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Nearing Its End as Jury Starts Deliberations; Prosecutor Says She's 'Complicit' in Jeffrey Epstein's Sex Abuse of Teen Girls

Ghislaine Maxwell's Marriage

A source noted that Borgerson did not attend Maxwell's trial, wherein the socialite was convicted of five of six sex-trafficking charges.

Her husband said in 2020 that Maxwell was a "wonderful and loving person" when Borgerson asked a judge to free Maxwell while she was awaiting trial.

Borgerson was not named in the court documents. But he noted that he has never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's brother, Ian, said in October that they were surprised to find out that she was married to Borgerson.

Ian said he did not know that Borgerson and Maxwell were still together when he was interviewed in October.

One insider said that Borgerson did not attend a single day of his wife's trial, adding to "read into that what you will," according to a New York Post report.

The marriage of Maxwell and Borgerson only came to light in 2020 when he tried to get his wife freed with a $28.5 million bail package.

Borgerson was seen with Kris McGinn. They both refused to talk about their alleged relationship, and neither has responded to messages.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial and Conviction

In December, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking in her Manhattan federal court trial. She was charged for her involvement with ex-boyfriend Epstein's abuse of teenage girls, with some of the victims being as young as 14-years-old, according to The Guardian report.

The British socialite was not found guilty of one count, which was the enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity,

The jurors have reached their verdict after 40 hours of deliberation within six days.

Maxwell was reported to have appeared expressionless as the verdict was read. She poured herself a cup of water from a bottle of water and took a drink.

She is currently facing a sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

READ MORE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial, About to Start On Her Sex-Trafficking Charges; Maxwell's Brother Says Sister's Paying the Price After Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Ghislaine Maxwell's mysterious hubby Scott Borgerson, now MIA - from New York Post





