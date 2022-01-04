Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reiterated that he wanted to be on the court with his son Bronny James in the future.

"The King" has recently turned 37 years old, but his recent games showed that he still had a lot in his tank.

LeBron James Dreams of Playing With Bronny James in The NBA

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James has continued to impress not only his fans but also his haters with his phenomenal performances.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently the 8th seeded team in the West, but they needed to climb to the standings for The King to have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.

The stellar performance from LeBron gave fans excitement, and they also wanted to see what would happen in a few years ahead. The purple and gold fans reportedly wanted to see The King sharing the court with his son Bronny James.

Despite being popular as LeBron James' son, the 17-year-old also seemed to have a great talent for playing basketball.

Bronny has already started making a name for himself at the high school basketball level. Many basketball fans expected him to be one of the brightest stars entering the NBA in 2024.

Father-and-Son Duo of LeBron James, Bronny James Excite Basketball Fans

Thinking about the potential of the father and son duo got not only fans excited, but LeBron James was the most excited of all.

In a recent video posted by "Uninterrupted" on social media, LeBron talked about Bronny James coming to the NBA.

He was asked what he wanted for Bronny's future, and he quickly replied that he wanted his son to be in the NBA, Fade Away World reported.

The King said that he wanted to be on the court with his son because it would be an unbelievable moment for him. He noted that Bronny is about to be a junior, so seeing his son in the league could be close.

LeBron James is currently under contract with the LA Lakers until the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, which means that his contract would end with the purple and gold a year before the possible draft year of Bronny in the NBA.

Meanwhile, if the league and the National Basketball Player's Association would change the high school-to-pro rule, Bronny could enter the NBA the same year LeBron's contract expires with the Lakers.

However, there is a very small chance that the Lakers would get a high pick and draft Bronny. For fans who wanted to see the father-son duo playing for the same team, it is quite probable that it will not be for the Lakers, but the chance is still there. And it could happen sometime in the future, depending on the decision of The King.

