A group of passengers in Mexico was being stranded after three airlines have declined to board them back to Canada. They filmed themselves partying on a chartered flight without masks.

Sunwing Airlines canceled the returned charter flight from Cancun, while Air Transat and Air Canada also both said they would refuse to carry the passengers, according to The Guardian report.

Air Transat took to Twitter to address the matter, saying that the "disruptive passengers" from the Sunwing flight had been trying to return home on its flights.

Air Transat said the passengers were denied boarding as they want to ensure the safety of their fellow passengers, as well as the airline workers.

Air Canada released a statement regarding the matter, saying the same reasons of safety for denying the passengers boarding their flights.

Transport Canada said the passengers' violations could face fines of up to $5,000 Canadian per infraction.

Canadian Passengers Violating COVID Rules

Among the passengers who were looking for a flight back home was 19-year old Rebecca St-Pierre. St-Pierre is a student from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. She said she felt abandoned, not knowing how she will pay for her hotel room as her stay is extended indefinitely, according to an ABC News Go report.

The 19-year-old passenger tested positive for COVID on Wednesday and was in isolation in Tulum. She said that approximately 30 others on the flight have tested positive.

St-Pierre said that the organizer just left everybody, adding that she does not know who is still in Mexico.

She noted that she won the free trip in a contest on Instagram. She had had never previously heard of the organizer, who was identified on social media as James William Awad.

St-Pierre said that the trip turned out to be an expensive trip for something that was supposed to be free. However, she said that the videos from the five-hour flight give an accurate picture of what went on.

St-Pierre said that ahead of the scheduled return trip, some of the passengers were putting Vaseline up their noses in an effort to tamper with COVID testing.

Awad wrote on Twitter and said that he will take a moment to sit down "and rethink everything." He operates 111 Private Club.

Awad has also organized the trip, with attendees including a group of social media "influencers" and reality TV stars.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino issued a joint statement, ordering their respective departments to launch a probe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on The Passengers' Video

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on seeing the videos and said that he was "extremely frustrated," according to a CBC News report.

He dubbed the situation as a "slap in the face" to see people putting themselves, fellow citizens, and airline workers at risk.

Sunwing said it discussed the terms and conditions with organizers for them to board their return flight. However, the airline said in a statement that the group did not accept all of the terms.

Trudeau said that Transport Canada is taking the situation "extremely seriously."

