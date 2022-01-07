A Florida man was charged with felony attempted murder after he tried to strangle a woman with a shoelace at a bus stop in Miami.

According to Daily Mail, the horrific random attack happened at a bus stop near the Miami International Airport on January 2 at around 11 a.m. It seems the two did not know each other.

Aaron Quinones was behind the 26-year-old unidentified woman when he attacked her. Reports said the 27-year-old suspect appeared to be going to or from the airport as he had a neck pillow resting on his backpack.

The victim, who was on her phone with luggage beside her, was reportedly aware that Quinones was behind her.

Video Shows the Florida Man Strangling A Woman

Video footage shows the Florida man quietly walking up behind the woman before stretching his arms out to wrap the shoelace around her neck.

Quinones kept tightening his hold on her as she looked at him. He then dragged the woman to her side onto the bench, climbing on top of her.

After she seemed to break free of the shoelace, the Florida man repeatedly punched the woman in the face as she kicked her attacker away. A bystander saw the pair and approached them, waving his arms before he pulled Quinones, and the video ended.

A few days ago, a man tried strangling a woman at MIA bus stop with a shoelace and he was charged with attempted murder. Thankfully, a bystander intervened and the man took off | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/HGlqVloZdR — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 5, 2022

Police said Quinones fled after the bystander's intervention, Law and Crime reported. Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) spokesperson Angel Rodriguez noted that the outcome would have been way worse if not for the Good Samaritan who "stepped in" that stopped the suspect from attacking the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the woman upon arrival at the scene. MDPD officers said they spotted Quinones while patrolling the area shortly after the attack.

Aaron Quinones is reportedly being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on a $250,000 bond.

Meanwhile, authorities asked for the public's help to identify the bystander who helped the woman. The bystander left the scene before the police arrived. There is still an ongoing investigation about the incident. No motive for the attack has been shared.

Aaron Quinones' Criminal History

Two years ago, Aaron Quinones had a similar crime against another woman in North Carolina. He was charged with a misdemeanor simple assault against his girlfriend on January 22, 2020. He was held on a $500 bond, according to another Daily Mail report.

Quinones was a resident of North Carolina city at the time. He is now homeless in Florida, according to police. Quinones was also wanted for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Charlotte and stealing a piece of exercise equipment worth $5,000 in June.

Police said a warrant for his arrest was issued, but he was never arrested. In 2013, Quinones was also arrested for shoplifting in a Belk department store at Northlake Mall in Charlotte.

According to Daily Mail, the suspect has a long history of arrests in North Carolina as early as 2013 when he would have been just 19.

