The New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) applauds Governor Kathy Hochul for including New York's healthcare and human services sectors in her 2022 State of the State address today.

Here is the statement of NYDA President Tom McAlvanah:

"New York's intellectual and developmental disability service delivery system is a cornerstone of the human services sector, providing essential services and supports to many New Yorkers across the State. No workforce represents this group more than the Direct Support Professionals who care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their surrounding community consists of over 130,000 people with I/DD, their families, friends and support systems. For more than a decade, the State has not meaningfully invested in essential supports and services for this community, leading to a significant workforce crisis. However, with Governor Hochul's announcement today, the I/DD community and the workforce that cares for them have been prioritized and have been given hope.

Governor Hochul's announcement today was a true testament to her leadership. By including the vital 5.4% Cost of Living Adjustment, providing additional workforce retention funding and laying out a long-term vision with long-lasting solutions, Governor Hochul kept her promise to listen to and prioritize individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the I/DD workforce.

We look forward to working with the Governor, her administration, and the New York State Legislature to ensure that this vision is included in the FY 2022-2023 Budget to sustain vital services for our community."

