Bob Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House," was found dead in a Florida hotel on Sunday.

According to TMZ, multiple sources confirmed the death of the actor-comedian at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando.

Heavy reported that the fire department and the sheriff's department responded to Saget's hotel room at around 4 p.m. ET. However, the "Full House" actor was declared dead in the scene.

It was still unclear what caused the death of the actor-comedian. The Orange County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that the detectives had not found any signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

'Full House' Actor Bob Saget On Tour Before His Death

Before his death, the "Full House" actor has reportedly been touring the country, hitting various destinations in Florida, including in Orlando.

On Sunday, Bob Saget shared a snap of himself on Instagram performing at the Pontevedra concert hall in Jacksonville on Saturday night and lauded the audience who attended his performance.

"Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity," Saget highlighted in his caption. The "Full House" actor went on to say that he had no idea that he made a two-hour long performance, touting that he was back in comedy just like when he was 26 years old. Bob Saget then invited his fans to his upcoming shows on January 28 and 29.

On Sunday, Saget's Instagram post was flooded with sympathetic and condolences messages from his friends, colleagues, and fans. Several artists and comedians took to social media to express their feelings about Saget's sudden passing.

Comedian Nikki Glaser tweeted that he will miss "Bob Saget so much," describing the actor as "kind and funny."

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

Stand-up comedian Dan LaMorte also paid tribute to Saget following his death.

"There goes a large piece of so many people's childhood. Bob Saget was the sweet dad, the vulgar comic, and wrapped it all up into one unique package. What a loss," LaMorte said.

There goes a large piece of so many people’s childhoods. Bob Saget was the sweet dad, the vulgar comic, and wrapped it all up into one unique package. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/GDuqZ3ra4O — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) January 10, 2022

Comedian Jim Gaffigan also hopped in to pay tribute to Saget, claiming that "the world has lost one of the nicest."

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

On the other hand, actor Josh Gad said, "there wasn't a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget." Gad further noted that he is having a hard time "wrapping" his head around the comedian's sudden passing, claiming that his death was "too much to handle."

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget's Legacy

Bob Saget was well known for his patriarch role in the hit ABC sitcom "Full House" that aired on American television for almost 10 years.

Aside from "Full House," which ended in 1995, Saget also starred as Matt Stewart in the Television series "Raising Dad." His other acting credits also included a zany version of himself on "Entourage."

Bob Saget was also the narrator's voice in "How I Met Your Mother." He also became the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

In 2020, he started his podcast entitled "Bob Saget's Here For You," and appeared as a guest in "The Masked Singer" as the squiggly monster.

