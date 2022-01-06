Kanye West's dating life is heating up as he participated in a photoshoot with his new love, Julia Fox, as they posed with PDA expressing how they feel for each other.

According to ET Online, the PDA-packed photos were a part of an Interview Magazine's new edition, where Fox shared some insights on their Bigg Apple evening.

The PDA-packed photos were posted on Interview Magazine's Instagram account. One photo showed Fox on top of Kanye, hugging the rapper in a dimly lighted room with their clothes on.

Another photo showed the pair kissing with Fox's arms over Ye's shoulders on a dim-lighted hallway.

The pair were reportedly photographed on Tuesday when the pair went to Carbone in Greenwich Village for dinner.

The "Uncut Gems" actress went on to share how the photoshoot took place while they were enjoying their dinner.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," Fox noted.

The actress went on to share that Ye brought her to a hotel suite full of clothes after their diner. Fox noted that she was surprised with what West did, pointing out that it was "every girl's dream" and that it was her "Cinderella moment."

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian: 'No Counseling or Reconciliation' Can Fix Her Marriage With Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox Dating

The PDA-packed photoshoot came days after a source confirmed to Page Six that Julia Fox and Kanye West are dating.

The source noted that the pair helped each other out in overcoming their previous relationships.

It can be recalled that West is in the middle of a divorce proceeding with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Fox, on the other hand, is going through troubles with her ex and the father of her son, Peter Artemiev.

"Julia and Ye are dating... They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely," the insider underscored.

Fox and West were first seen together at Carbone over the weekend. However, a source told TMZ that their relationship was "nothing serious."

On Sunday, Kanye West went on a dinner date with Julia Fox on Makoto Bal harbor. The source noted that the pair were "kind of kindred spirits and were cool to watch."

Another source mentioned to Page Six that Julia Fox and Kanye West can be Instagram officials soon.

Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye Dating Rumors was 'Comical'

Despite the happiness, Kanye West is experiencing with Julia Fox, a source told The Sun that Kim Kardashian thinks Ye's current dating life is "comical."

"Kim thinks it's comical that Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days," the source noted, adding that the fashion mogul knows Ye dating the actress was "not serious."

The source also added that Kim thinks Kanye dating Julia was an attempt to make the reality star jealous.

"She honestly doesn't care, she's very over him at this point so his little game isn't working," the insider emphasized.

The source then underscored that as of now, Kim Kardashian only thinks about Kanye raising their four kids and "making sure that they have a happy life."

READ NEXT: Kanye West Uses 'Kissing' Photo, Prayer to Win Back His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Kanye West And Julia Fox Hit Broadway For Date Night - From ET Canada