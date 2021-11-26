Kanye West is using social media to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with the rapper posting an old photo of him kissing the reality star and a video that included a prayer.

Kanye, now legally known as "Ye," took to Instagram to make his effort and fix his family amid their pending divorce, Fox News reported.

Kanye West Took to Instagram to Win Back His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

On Friday morning, Kanye West posted a black and white photo of him and Kim Kardashian kissing each other on his Instagram story.

According to TMZ, the photo posted by Ye dates back to September 2019, when the former pair took their kids to the Bahamas for a family vacation. The outlet noted that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted the kissing photo back then, but it was mysteriously deleted moments later.

Ye tagged Kardashian in the post, which is not Kanye's only method to win his ex-wife back. The day before the rapper posted their black and white photo, Ye posted a video on his Instagram about his prayer on Thanksgiving Day.

The rapper started his prayer by warning his fans that it's a "super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer."

In the prayer, the rapper poked fun at himself, saying he was "arrogant" to his Jesus like he had just got him "some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check." He also mentioned what he thinks of every day, which is getting his family "back together."

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions," Ye said.

The rapper further noted that he went into a "manic" episode in 2016, which prompted him to go under medication. Kanye West said he went on and off with the medication, adding that what he did took a toll on his wife, family, and fans.

The rapper also admitted that politics affected his family, saying that Kim Kardashian did not want him to wear the red (Make America Great Again) hat. However, he noted that the reality star is only trying to protect him and their family.

The rapper acknowledged that his political stand made his family a target, which is hard for their marriage. Ye then concluded his prayer by thanking his family, "wife," God, and fans.

"This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for the family my wife has given me. I'm thankful for the life that God has given me. And I'm thankful for your time, attention, and patience," Ye said.

Kanye West Says Reconciliation With Kim Kardashian Will Inspire Other Families

During his appearance at a Thanksgiving event by the Los Angeles Mission on Wednesday, Kanye West said his reconciliation with Kim Kardashian would inspire other families to do the same.

"When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation," Kanye West said.

The rapper also admitted his mistakes while he and Kardashian are still together, but he pointed out that he is willing to change that "narrative."

Despite Ye's desire to be back together with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian seemed to have moved on with comedian Pete Davidson. The two have been spending more time together and were recently spotted at a romantic dinner in Santa Monica, California, where Davidson was seen with a giant hickey on his neck.

