Pete Davidson was spotted with a "giant" hickey on his neck during his romantic date with Kim Kardashian at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

In exclusive photos taken by The Daily Mail, the "SNL" comedian was seen giggling with Kim Kardashian inside his Lamborghini SUV as the "love bite" appeared on the left side of his neck.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, reportedly enjoyed their romantic dinner together at Giorgio Baldi. Reports said the pair arrived in Davidson's vehicle and were escorted by their bodyguards into a private room of the said restaurant.

As they were leaving, the reality star and the comedian were photographed holding hands, and Davidson escorted Kardashian to his SUV and opened the door for her.

READ NEXT: Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Getting Back Together After Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's date night in California came days after a source confirmed that the pair were already an item. A source told E! News last week that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was "officially dating" the comedian, adding that both of them "are happy and seeing where it goes."

"Pete has told her [Kim] he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source said, adding that the reality star was trying not to make a big deal about her relationship with the comedian, but she's also "super into him."

Their date night in California was not the first time the couple was seen intimate with each other. On Friday, the pair were seen holding hands while taking a stroll nearby Kris Jenner's multi-million Palm Springs property.

Kim Kardashian also celebrated Pete Davidson's birthday at her mother's million-dollar mansion in Palm Springs. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson appeared together on Flavor Flav's Instagram, wearing matching pajamas.

Kanye West 'Not Happy' About Pete Davidson At Kris Jenner's Home

On Saturday, Kanye "Ye" West broke his silence about the romance surrounding his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

A source told Hollywood Life that West was not happy with Kardashian celebrating Davidson's birthday at Kris Jenner's home.

"Kanye is not at all happy with Kim and Pete taking things to the next level and he was very upset that Pete was invited to Kris Jenner's house," the insider noted.

The source said the rapper thinks it was not right for the comedian to be in the house owned by the grandmother of his children. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared four kids, namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In the "Drinking Champs" podcast on November 5, Ye revealed that he wanted to give his marriage with Kim another shot.

After her divorce from Kanye West, Pete Davidson is the first man to be romantically connected to Kim Kardashian. The pair reconnected when the reality star hosted "SNL" in early October.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Fiance Travis Barker as She Posts Sweet Message For His Birthday

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stroll HAND IN HAND! - From Entertainment Tonight