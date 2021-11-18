New couple alert! Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her sister Kourtney as she is taking her friendship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson to the next level.

A source close to Kim Kardashian told E! News that the reality star is officially dating Davidson, saying that the stars "are happy and seeing where it goes."

READ NEXT: Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Fiance Travis Barker as She Posts Sweet Message For His Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison Dating

According to the source, Pete Davidson does not want to see anybody else other than Kim.

"Pete has told her [Kim] he doesn't want to see anybody else," the source said.

Meanwhile, the insider said that Kim was sharing with some people that she and Pete are not "super serious" but pointed out that she is not seeing anyone else.

"She's [Kim] trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him [Pete]," the source added.

The insider also noted that Davidson also makes Kim feel "giddy," saying that the "King of Staten Island" star always makes the beauty mogul "laugh the entire time they are together." The source also emphasized that Kim is "completely enthralled" by the SNL comedian.

Pete Davidson is the first romantic relationship Kim gets into after she filed for divorce with her ex-husband, Kanye West, in February this year, The Daily Mail reported.

Kim is not the only one linked to other celebrities. Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, was previously romantically involved with model Irina Shayk in June.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands in Palm Springs

Ahead of the confirmation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's dating rumors, the stars were spotted holding hands on Wednesday while they were at Palm Springs.

In an exclusive photo taken by The Daily Mail, both Pete nor Kim beamed smiles as they took a stroll around near Kris Jenner's $12 million mansions.

The photos showed that the pair dressed casually as they take their romantic walk around the property.

Kim and Pete held hands together after the reality star threw a birthday bash for Davidson on Tuesday at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion, People reported.

Rapper Flavor Flav, Pete's adoptive father, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap, including Kris and Kim calling them "legends."

In the photo, Kim, Kris, and Pete wore matching brown and black plaid pajamas as they pose for the camera. The second photo on the post showed Flavor Flav and his son Pete wearing his iconic clock chain.

It was not the first time that the two were photographed together. Ahead of Halloween, Kim and Pete were seen together on a roller coaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm, Us Weekly reported.

Although they were not yet officially dating at that time, a source said that things between the reality star and the comedian "could turn romantic," adding that Kim is single, and she was having fun at the moment.

Kim Kardashian knew Pete Davidson through her marriage with Ye. However, the two reconnected when the reality star hosted on SNL in early October.

READ NEXT: Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony in Los Angeles

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Are Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Dating? - From Access