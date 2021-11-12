Paris Hilton is now a married woman as she tied the knot with her fiancé, Carter Reum, on Thursday in Los Angeles.

A source confirmed with E! News about Hilton's "fairytale wedding," saying that "there is a lot of love and support" surrounding the couple as they embark on a new chapter of their life together.

The source noted that Hilton selected her "dress" late last night for the special day.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Got Married

The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum took place in the reality star's late grandfather estate in Bel-Air, Page Six reported. The outlet said the venue of the wedding "flipped back and forth" in the days leading up to the couple's most-awaited event.

In August, Paris Hilton revealed in "The Tonight Show" that the celebration will be an "unforgettable event." Paris stayed true to her words, as the wedding celebration was reportedly a three-night event that kicked off with a reception at the $60 million Bel-Air estate.

According to TMZ, the wedding ceremony is the first part of the event, and it will be followed up with a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday. The celebration wraps up on Saturday with a black-tie soirée.

The hotel heiress reportedly had several outfits changed throughout her special day on Thursday. During the August episode of "The Tonight Show," Hilton told host Jimmy Fallon that she would wear several dresses throughout the event.

"It's going to be, like, a three-day affair... We have a lot happening... Lots of dresses, probably 10, said Hilton, adding that she loves changing outfits.

Hilton's bridesmaids reportedly wore custom pink designs from Alice + Olivia during Thursday's wedding ceremony.

Several stars such as Paula Abdul, Kyle Richards, Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, and Bebe Rexha had also reportedly attended and witnessed Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding. Paris Hilton's longtime friend, Kim Kardashian, was also present.

Paris Hilton-Carter Reum Relationship

In February, Carter Reum, 40, popped the question to Paris Hilton, also 40, during their trip to a private island to celebrate her birthday. After dating Hilton for a year, Reum presented to the hotel heiress an emerald-cut diamond ring, which Jean Dousset designed.

The socialite shared on Instagram the unforgettable event, saying that she said "yes" to Reum, whom she'd like to "spend forever with."

Hilton and Reum had already known each other for 15 years before they started dating in 2019.

In an episode of The Trend Report With Mara Schiavocampo in January, Paris Hilton said she wanted to have kids with Carter Reum and was already undergoing IVF treatment as she looked forward to starting a family with the venture capitalist.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like... Kim (Kardashian) is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it," Hilton noted.

