Many are wondering if Khloe Kardashian and her cheating ex-husband, Tristan Thompson, have gotten back together again after being seen in Kourtney Kardashian's engagement.

Aside from her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kim, Khloe came along with Tristan on the occasion where Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in Montecito, California on October 17.

So what's really going on between the two? A source told E! News that there's "no label" on their relationship as it stands now.

The source said Khloe and Tristan only celebrate Kourtney's engagement as a family as they continue to co-parent their three-year-old daughter True.

"They're raising True together... Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life," the insider noted.

The source added that "they are a family, and there's a lot of love between them," and they will "leave it at that." The former couple reportedly spent "a great summer" together, embarking on a long trip as a family with True.

Even after attending Kourtney and Travis' engagement, Khloe continued to celebrate everlasting love. She posted on Instagram a picture of her eldest sister and her fiance standing inside an enormous heart of roses surrounded by candles.

"Love conquers all things," she wrote in the caption.

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby Number 2

Despite not being romantically linked with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian said she's open to the possibility of having another baby.

Last week, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her daughter, True.

"How is my baby [True] getting so grown on me," she wrote. A fan replied, saying it was time to have another baby.

Khloe answered that she wanted her daughter to have a sibling "if it's God's plan." Another Twitter user requested Khloe to give her daughter a baby brother, adding that they would love to accompany the reality star again in her pregnancy journey.

Khloe previously said she had a high-risk pregnancy if she carried another baby in her womb.

Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson as a Father

Last week, the NBA star commented on Khloe Kardashian's ab-clad cover of Health magazine, which the reality star posted to her Instagram feed.

"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness," Tristan Thompson wrote.

ET Online reported that leaving flirty comments on Khloe's posts is not new to Tristan. The NBA star still sometimes commented on Khloe's post even after their split in June.

A source told ET that Tristan was still very flirty with Khloe because he was trying to get her back.

Tristan was recently reported "begging" Khloe to accept him back in her life. The news was confirmed by the Sun as told by an insider.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up after months of rumors that the NBA player cheated with multiple women. Despite their split, the insider said that Tristan spends more time with his daughter.

The source added that the athlete was doing all the classes with True and family dinners, making him a "very present" father.

