Kanye West is willing to end a decade-long feud with Drake, as he invited the "Hotline Bling" singer to perform with him on stage with the purpose of freeing Larry Hoover.

West, now legally known as Ye, was recorded in a video uploaded by rapper J Prince on Twitter when they met Rothko Chapel in Houston, Complex reported.

So I met with @kanyewest to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

J Prince said that it was not his intention to meet with the rapper, but he said he was glad that he "didn't allow a worship place for God" to detour their meeting.

J prince added that the rapper received what he said well and expressed his gratitude, noting that no one explained things to him the way he did.

Kanye West Willing to Set Aside Freud with Drake

In the video, West was seen standing next to J Prince as he read the message he intended for Drake.

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots with each other, it's time to put it to rest," West said.

J prince added additional information about his meeting with Kanye West, saying that he met with the rapper to relay the message from his "brother" Larry Hoover, "who said he would like to see peace between the two of them [Drake and Kanye West]."

Aside from saying that he wanted to put the feud aside, West also asked Drake to perform with him in December.

"I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose of being to free Larry Hoover," West said in the video.

Ye added that the forthcoming event will "not only bring awareness" to their causes but to prove to the public "how much more" they can accomplish when they set aside their pride.

The forthcoming performance has an advocacy to free Larry Hoover. It can be recalled that Hoover was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1973. In 1998, Hoover had an additional life sentence as he was found guilty over drug conspiracy, extortion, and continuing to engage in a criminal enterprise as he proceeded to run a gang even he was behind bars.

It can be recalled that Kanye West attempted to free Hoover through clemency by ex-President Donald Trump when he visited the White House in 2018.

Kanye West and Drake Feud

The video of Kanye West willing to end his feud with Drake came days after he compared his beef with the "God's Plan" singer to a sports rivalry.

"Drake doesn't do an outright diss song... He's going to set it up like war," West said, adding that Drake would message every single girl in their family.

Their artistic feud carried for over a decade, as Drake first dissed West through his "Comeback Season" mixtape that included a freestyle over West's "Barry Bonds," People reported.

The first public diss also came from Drake in January 2011, when he was working on an album with Lil Wayne.

"I heard some other guys are coming out with an album too... I don't know where they got the idea," Drake said.

Despite calling on Drake for performance and finishing their feud, the "One Dance" singer has not yet issued an official statement regarding West's plea.

