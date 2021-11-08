Vin Diesel seems ready to set aside the beef with "The Rock," as he called on Dwayne Johnson to star and help finish the last installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

Diesel made his call to "The Rock" after their feud resurfaced this year," with new comments from Diesel himself, TMZ reported.

Vin Diesel Calls on 'The Rock' to Finish 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday, as he posted a photo of him and Johnson, partnered with a heartfelt and long message, calling Jonson his "little brother."

Diesel then shared in his post that he is going to fulfill the promise he made with Pablo and make the "best Fast in the finale and that is 10."

Diesel continued that his message was "out of love" as he urged Johnson to show up on the 10th and final installment of the franchise, ET reported.

"I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle[;] you have a very important role to play," Diesel underscored, adding that Johnson's role known as "Hobbs" cannot be played by anyone but only "The Rock."

"I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny," Vin Diesel concluded.

Aside from calling Johnson for help in the "Fast and Furious" Final installment, Diesel also expressed that Johnson was a part of their family, mentioning that his children call Johnson "Uncle Dwayne." Diesel furthered that his kids and Johnson never failed to send "well wishes."

Despite calling on Johnson, Diesel did not tag "The Rock" in his post.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has not yet issued an official statement if he will be back in "Fast and Furious 10" to finish the franchise.

It can be recalled that Johnson and Diesel last appeared together in a "Fast and Furious" movie was in 2017, during "the Fate of the Furious."

Johnson was not in the "Fast and Furious" roster since 2019.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Feud

The beef between Diesel and Johnson started when Johnson posted on Instagram in 2016, where he called some of his male co-stars "candy a**es" and "unprofessional."

In November 2016, Johnson said that the feud was "partly free publicity," US Weekly reported.

However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, "The Rock" admitted that he had regrets about the 2016 post, claiming that it was not his "best day" when he posted that.

The feud between the actors resurfaced in June this year, as Diesel said that creating the "Hobbs" character required "tough love" on his part.

Johnson also revealed that he met with Vin Diesel to patch things up, but he said that he cannot call the meeting "peaceful," pointing out that they met to clarify things.

In July, Dwayne Johnson revealed that would not return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise after he did not appear in the film's installment in 2019.

