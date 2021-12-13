In the light of her divorce drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian made it clear in her new documents that there is no method available that can fix her marriage with the rapper.

New documents from the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star acquired by TMZ showed that Kim does not agree to get back together with Kanye.

In the supporting documents, Kim said that "no counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time." Furthermore, the reality star also said that "irreconcilable differences" continue to exist between her and West, which according to Kim made their marriage "irretrievably break down."

The fashion mogul went on to say that she and Kanye both deserve to have the opportunity to build new lives; that is why she is asking to terminate their marital status. However, Kim alleged in the documents Kanye has not yet responded to her requests.

"I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021... I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request," Kim Kardashian underscored.

To date, the judge has not yet issued a verdict on the reality star's requests.

Kim Kardashian Files Papers to Be 'Legally' Single

The new documents from Kim Kardashian came days after the reality star filed legal documents on Friday to be legally single, ET reported.

According to reports, the mother of four filed the papers to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status and restore her maiden name.

Kim Kardashian reportedly hired Laura Wasser as her lawyer. Wasser is known to make similar moves on several Hollywood personalities, such as Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson.

TMZ noted that Kim has taken one big step in figuring out the property side of her divorce with Ye, as the reality star is buying out the rapper of their $23 million Hidden Hills Estate.

Kim Kardashian Willing to Coparent With Kanye West

Although Kim Kardashian wants to be "legally" single once again, dropping the "West" in her name, the SKIMS founder is willing to co-parent with the rapper on their kids.

A source told Us Weekly that Ye will still be invited to "all holidays and family celebrations," adding that Kim wants Kanye to be a "big part of the kids."

"Kim worked for so long to make her and Kanye's marriage work and it didn't... She will continue to co-parent, have him in her life for the kids, but she is not going to be back with him romantically," the source underscored, pointing out that the reality star "has already moved on."

It can be recalled that Kim and Kanye share four children, namely North, Chicago, Saint, Psalm. The children are 8, 3, 6, and 2 years old, respectively.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian stayed married for nearly seven years. They decided to part ways after the reality star filed for divorce in February.

