Pete Davidson's entrance into Kim Kardashian's life was reportedly what she needed after her divorce from Kanye West.

A source told People that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is enjoying the ease of her relationship with the "SNL" comedian.

"He's [Pete Davidson] exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and have a fun time with," the source said.

The insider further noted that Kim ending her marriage was a "very dark" time for the reality star, and Pete became her "best antidote."

On Saturday, a source close to Kim Kardashian told HollywoodLife that the fashion mogul has made up her mind not to get back with Kanye, now legally known as "Ye," despite the effort of the rapper to win her back.

"Too much time has passed to even think about giving Kanye another chance... She obviously doesn't want to see him hurting but it's over, she can't see herself getting back to him, the insider said.

Pete Davidson Is 'Flying Back and Forth' to L.A. to See Kim Kardashian

The "SNL" comedian is stepping up his efforts to see his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. An insider said that Pete Davidson is flying back and forth to Los Angeles from his home in New York to spend time with her.

"He's [Pete] flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source told People.

The insider also said that the SKIMS founder loves the attention she gets from Pete. The source added that the pair have been "getting to know each other quickly," and "Kim likes him more and more."

But another source told People that despite the romance and sweetness surrounding Kim and Pete, the comedian has yet to meet the reality star's children. Kim has four kids - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 - whom she shares with Kanye.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were romantically linked to each other after they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster in California. The pair then shared an onscreen kiss when the reality star hosted the "SNL" in October.

Recently, the two have been spotted going on dates in Palm Springs and Santa Monica.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Find Khloe Kardashian a Date

A source told HollywoodLife Monday that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were trying to find their sister Khloe a date. However, the Kardashian sisters wanted one of Pete Davidson and Travis Barker's mutual friends.

"They want to bring Khloe in the mix and are actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis to possibly start dating Khloe," said the insider, adding that Kim and Kourtney joked that Machine Gun Kelley was a great pick, but he was already taken.

Amidst their own blossoming romances, the source noted that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian now have "more" to talk about other than motherhood.

