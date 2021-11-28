Kim Kardashian is reportedly not buying her ex-husband's effort to win her back as she "does not want to work it out" with Kanye West.

Amid the blossoming romance of the reality star with comedian Pete Davidson, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife on Saturday that Kim has made up her mind not to get back with Kanye, now legally known as "Ye."

"Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out," the source noted, adding that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star already told the rapper that their marriage was done when she filed for divorce.

The source also said that the reconciliation between Kim and Kanye would not be possible because the rapper was dating someone else.

Another insider noted that Kanye's efforts to win Kim back were "lofty at best," adding that the reality star "shed too many tears."

"Too much time has passed to even think about giving Kanye another chance... She obviously doesn't want to see him hurting but it's over, she can't see herself getting back to him, the source said.

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian's New Guy Pete Davidson Sports' Giant' Hickey on His Neck During Romantic Date in California

Kanye West 'Unhappy' With Kim Kardashian Dating Pete Davidson Over Rapper's Beef with Comedian

Aside from revealing the reality star's take on her relationship with Ye, the insider also noted that Kanye West was not happy with Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson because he had "some beef" with the comedian since Kanye wore a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat on "SNL."

So, the fact that Kim started to hang out with Pete bothered Kanye in general, and now that he sees she is really enjoying being around him, her family thinks it is just making him that much more upset," the source noted.

It can be recalled that in 2018, Kanye West came to "SNL," and gave a speech in support of former President Donald Trump. Days later, Pete Davidson called the rapper out for wearing a MAGA hat backstage and calling his move "stupid."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went viral after the pair shared an on-screen kiss. Two weeks later, the pair were spotted holding hands together and going on dates in Palm Springs and Santa Monica.

Kanye West Tries to Win Kim Kardashian Back

Kim Kardashian's stand on her relationship came after Kanye West spent efforts to win her back by posting an old "kissing" photo and a video that included a prayer, wherein he owned up to past mistakes while they were still together.

Kanye took to Instagram to make his effort and fix his family amid their pending divorce. The rapper posted a black and white photo of him and Kim Kardashian kissing each other on his Instagram story.

The photo posted by Kanye dates back to September 2019, when the former pair took their kids to the Bahamas for a family vacation.

Kanye West also posted a video on his Instagram about his prayer on Thanksgiving Day. In the prayer, the "Off The Grid" rapper said he thinks of getting his family "back together" every day.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions," Ye said.

READ MORE: Kanye West Wants Feud with Drake to 'Put to Rest'; Asks Singer for Help in Freeing Larry Hoover

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce on KUWTK Finale - From Entertainment Tonight