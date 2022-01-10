Nine bodies believed to have been killed by the Jalisco cartel gunmen were found piled up on a roadside in Mexico's state of Veracruz.

According to NBC Chicago, the state public safety department said the killings were a reaction to "the results of work being done to fight crime."

Veracruz Governor Cuitláhuac Garcia noted a total of nine corpses were left on a highway in the municipality of Isla in Veracruz and suggested the crime involved Mexican drug cartels.

Garcia said they would not allow any acts of revenge between the drug cartels. He added that previous Veracruz administrations had agreements with the Mexican drug cartels that operate in the state.

Garcia said they are going to take resounding action against all criminal groups that before had agreements with the previous state officials. He added that drug cartels "are a little angry" that such agreements ended with the current leadership.

Garcia noted that reinforcements were already being sent to the area to hunt for those responsible, vowing "no impunity,"

Jalisco Cartel's Connection to the Murder of 9 People in Mexico

According to local media, a handwritten message was found at the scene, threatening authorities. The note purportedly left by the perpetrators was reportedly signed by "the four letters," commonly a reference to Jalisco Cartel, ABC News reported.

There are four letters in the initials of the cartel's formal name, Jalisco New Generation Cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

The message also said the dead victims found alongside the road included people connected to Veracruz state interior secretary Eric Cisneros, whom it accused of colluding with Mexican drug cartels. But Garcia dismissed the allegation, saying Cisneros "will continue working normally."

Other Bodies Found Left in SUV Outside Zacatecas State Governor's Office in Mexico

The state of Zacatecas in Mexico had found their own set of bodies left outside the state governor's office in a public square lit up with holiday decorations.

Ten bodies were crammed inside a Mazda SUV, which was abandoned in the main plaza of Zacatecas near a Christmas tree just before dawn.

Zacatecas chief prosecutor Francisco Murillo said seven of the 10 bodies were believed to have all died of "asphyxiation by strangulation."

Meanwhile, six of the bodies had shown injuries that implied that their feet and hands were tied, with one of the bodies showing signs of torture.

Zacatecas is reportedly being fought over by a number of Mexican drug cartels such as the Jalisco cartel, Sinaloa Cartel, Gulf Cartel, Northeast Cartel, and remnants of the Zetas cartel.

The Jalisco cartel is infamous for its public displays of extra violence and military power that experts say pose a growing threat to Mexico's nationalist president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In June 2020, the Jalisco cartel's gunmen initiated one of the most brazen assaults in decades, with their attempt to assassinate Mexico City's security chief, according to The Guardian.

In March 2021, the body of a key defector, El Cholo, was dumped on a park bench in a tourist town near Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque.

Security specialist Eduardo Guerrero said authorities north and south of the U.S. border now consider the Jalisco cartel a national security threat.

Guerrero noted that the Mexican drug cartel has huge amounts of money armed with the latest weapons while possessing military-style paramilitary groups and vehicles.

The security specialist said the group represents a "very severe challenge" to the Mexican government. The Jalisco cartel is currently being led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho.

The Jalisco cartel boss continues to evade capture, and the U.S. government offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. El Mencho remains to be the most elusive criminal and is reportedly hiding in Mexico.

