The fugitive sons of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman reportedly threw a Christmas party at a town in Mexico's state of Sinaloa last Friday.

However, the state's security minister tweeted that El Chapo's sons did not throw a narco festival ahead of Christmas Day, and the reports circulating about it are fake news.

State security minister Cristobal Castañeda said the images of the purported party recently disseminated online were from the 2020 Christmas party organized by El Chapo's sons, Mexico News Daily report.

"Piece of information that circulated pointing to a recent event in Sinaloa... is false. The images that are disseminated correspond to December 17, 2020. There is no information of a recent event," he noted.

Castañeda also shared images of the 2020 narco party and compared them with those circulated this week to support his claim that no event was held last Friday.

Circula una información que señala un evento reciente en #Sinaloa lo cual es falso; las imágenes que se difunden corresponden al 17 de diciembre del 2020 fecha en la que se realizó un operativo por parte de los tres órdenes de gobierno.

No hay información de un hecho reciente. pic.twitter.com/wOtbAU7zvO — Cristóbal Castañeda (@Mtro_CCastaneda) December 21, 2021

He added that the 2020 event was shut down by a security operation carried out by all three levels of government.

'Narco Festival' of El Chapo's Sons Seen in Videos

Early this week, various media outlets reported that Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, and Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, known as "Los Chapitos," gave away gifts to residents in an unknown town in the city of Culiacan in Sinaloa.

According to the news magazine Proceso, the event started last Friday night and continued until Saturday afternoon.

Daily Mail reported that videos of the said narco festival showed some bands performing live for the invitees, including those who received eight brand new cars.

Footage of the event also showed rows of toys and other goods lined up with a black sticker that carried the initials of El Chapo.

The event held by El Chapo's four sons was reportedly in commemoration of a religious tradition in Mexico and Latin America called "posada."

The said tradition, which is usually celebrated between December 16 and December 24, recalls Mary and Joseph's journey searching for a safe refuge for Mary to give birth to Jesus.

U.S. Offers Rewards For 4 Sons of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo

The U.S. State Department recently offered $5 million rewards for each of El Chapo's sons, who reportedly share control of the Sinaloa Cartel, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The State Department noted that Los Chapitos are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel and are each subject to a federal indictment for their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

U.S. officials have also added detail to the fugitive file of Ovidio. They said Ovidio has ordered the murders of informants, a rival drug trafficker, and a famous Mexican singer who refused to perform at his wedding.

Ovidio, Ivan, and Jesus were reportedly brought into the Sinaloa Cartel's criminal operations when they were teenagers by their father and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada to learn the ins and outs of the organization, InsightCrime reported.

Los Chapitos was reportedly much flashier with spending drug proceeds and partying than El Chapo's former right-hand man, El Mayo, who appears to be the internal enemy number one for Los Chapitos.

El Chapo's sons have also been at odds with their uncle, Aureliano "El Guano" Guzman. The Los Chapitos are reportedly looking to assume supreme control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Jalisco Cartel is believed to benefit from these feuds, gaining power and control over parts of Mexico.

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that U.S. federal agents could not just step on Mexican soil and arrest El Chapo's son.

In a press conference last week, the president said it is up to the local authorities in Mexico to stop them if the brothers are in the national territory. The Mexican president noted that foreign agencies are not allowed to do any apprehensions.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of Mexico's largest and most powerful drug trafficking organizations. The group was founded in the late 1980s and headed by El Chapo.

Under El Chapo's leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel earned its reputation through violence and outfought several rival groups.

El Chapo was sentenced to spend the rest of his days in the ADX Florence "supermax" prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

