The fugitive sons of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have reportedly organized a "narco festival" at a town in the Mexico's state of Sinaloa ahead of Christmas Day.

According to Daily Mail, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, and Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, known as "Los Chapitos," gave away gifts to residents in an unknown town in the city of Culiacan.

'Narco Fiesta' of El Chapo's Sons Seen in Videos

Videos of the recent narco fiesta reportedly showed some bands performing live for the invitees, including those who received eight brand new cars.

Footage of the event also showed rows of toys and other goods lined up with a black sticker that carried the initials of El Chapo.

The event held by El Chapo's four sons was in commemoration of a religious tradition in Mexico and Latin America called "posada."

The said tradition, which is usually celebrated between December 16 and December 24, recalls Mary and Joseph's journey searching for a safe refuge for Mary to give birth to Jesus.

A Culiacan police official told news outlet Grillonautas that they do not have information about any posada that El Chapo's sons have organized.

A Jalisco state public security official told the outlet that they were also not aware of any events held in public by the Sinaloa Cartel or El Chapo's sons. However, the official said it was something to be expected of them since they are popular in the state's northern region.

In December last year, the Sinaloa Cartel held a similar event, attended by up to 800 guests, in a community in El Dorado, Culiacan. But it was reportedly shut down by the military due to COVID-19 measures that banned mass gatherings.

Los Chapitos had followed their father's footsteps and his former associate Pablo Escobar, who often gave away extravagant gifts to show his gratitude to those who displayed loyalty to him, especially during the Christmas season.

Four Sons of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo

El Chapo is believed to have dozens of children. However, his four fugitive sons were groomed early to take over in his expected absence, ABC 7 Chicago News reported.

Jesus, known as Alfredillo, is believed to be the group leader. He is under indictment in Chicago, charged with trafficking and conspiracy.

Jesus, who does not hide his narco-world fortune, posted a video showing his expensive set of sports cars, private planes, and the trail of cash that has made him a top target of federal agents in Chicago.

The U.S. State Department recently offered $5 million rewards for each of El Chapo's sons, who reportedly share control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The State Department noted that Los Chapitos are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel and are each subject to a federal indictment for their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

U.S. officials have also added a detail to the fugitive file of Ovidio. They said Ovidio has ordered the murders of informants, a rival drug trafficker, and a famous Mexican singer who refused to perform at his wedding.

Ovidio, Ivan, and Jesus were reportedly brought into the Sinaloa Cartel's criminal operations when they were teenagers by their father and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada to learn the ins and outs of the organization, InsightCrime reported.

The Jalisco Cartel New Generation allegedly abducted Ivan and Jesus from a restaurant in an upscale district of Puerto Vallarta in 2016, but both of them were later released.

Los Chapitos was reportedly much flashier with spending drug proceeds and partying than El Chapo's former right-hand man, El Mayo, who appears to be the internal enemy number one for Los Chapitos.

El Chapo's sons have also been at odds with their uncle, Aureliano "El Guano" Guzman. The Los Chapitos are reportedly looking to assume supreme control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Jalisco Cartel was believed to benefit from these feuds, gaining power and control over parts of Mexico.

