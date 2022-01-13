Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico announced on Tuesday that their company will supply their COVID testing kits, also known as "COVISTIX," to Mexico City.

The move came after the company won their first tender offer yesterday by the Mexico City Municipal Government for purchasing their COVISTIX COVID-19 Virus Antigen Detection tests, Globe Newswire reported.

Sorrento winning the bid to supply their COVID tests to Mexico City is a product of their "active participation" in more tender orders globally as countries worldwide level up their monitoring and testing of COVID-19 among their patients.

According to the company, "COVISTIX" would provide a "rapid and sensitive" means of detecting the asymptomatic and symptomatic infections caused by the Omicron variant.

The company did not provide a specific date and time for the delivery of the COVID tests, but they said that their "COVISTIX" will be delivered to Mexico City within this week.

READ NEXT: Mexico Health Regulator Authorizes Cuba's COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use as Baja California Sur Becomes Country's Epicenter of Coronavirus

Mexico COVID Cases

Sorrento Therapeutics will deliver their COVID testing kit "COVISTIX" to Mexico City, as the country recorded a new daily record of cases on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Health Ministry, a daily record of confirmed cases amounting to 44,187 was seen in Mexico while the number of active cases in the country hit an all-time high of 222,221, Mexico News Daily reported.

When it comes to the active cases among the city, Baja California Sur remains to lead the country per capita, with over 900 active cases per 100,000 people.

Mexico City remains second, with under 600 active cases per 100,000 people. San Luis Potosi, Quintana Roo, and Zacatecas follow, with each of the cities having more than 300 active cases per 100,000 people.

The total number of Mexico's COVID active cases, which reportedly increased 21 percent in a single day, occurred amid the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The hospitalization rate in the country did not rise as their COVID cases. However, federal records revealed that 115 public hospitals have reached the full capacity of their general care COVID wards.

Twenty-three of these hospitals are located in Mexico City, including Central Military Hospital, La Raza IMSS hospital, Villa Coapa IMSS hospital, and the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery.

Mexico In response to COVID Surge

As the COVID cases surged in Mexico, more than half of the country's 32 states imposed measures to curb the spread of the virus.

People who wish to enter establishments such as bars and nightclubs in Jalisco need to present a negative COVID test result or a vaccine certificate. The same documents are needed to enter Tlaxcala's supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, and hotels.

Authorities in San Luis Potosi ramped up their COVID-19 testing in their municipalities.

In Baja California Sur, in-person classes were suspended, and no resumption of date have been set by the authorities.

It can be recalled that earlier in January, the sudden increase in COVID cases led to the delay of in-person classes in a dozen of Mexico's 32 states after the holidays.

Other states in Mexico aimed to slow the spread of the virus, including the states of Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, and Nayarit. Schools in some of those states also did not reopen on January 3, despite the government's push for teachers and students to go back to the classroom.

READ NEXT: Chile Starts Fourth Dose of COVID Vaccine As Omicron Variant Drives Increase of Cases

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Mexico's COVID Cases and Deaths are Underreported-Why? - From NOVA PBS Official