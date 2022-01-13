California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday did not allow Robert F. Kennedy's killer, Sirhan Sirhan, to be released over parole more than half a century after he was accused of committing the crime.

According to New York Post, Newsom said on Thursday that the reason he did not approve Sirhan Sirhan's parole is that he possesses an "unreasonable threat to public safety."

"After decades in prison, he has failed to address the deficiencies that led him to assassinate Senator Kennedy," Newsom wrote. The California governor further explained that Sirhan also lacks the insight that would "prevent him from making the same types of dangerous decisions he made in the past."

In addition, California Governor Gavin Newsom also noted that the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy is one of the most "notorious crimes" in the history of the United States, contending that the RFK's assassination caused "immeasurable suffering" to Kennedy's family as well as "great harm" to the American people.

Sirhan Sirhan's Attorney on Gavin Newsom's Decision

Sirhan Sirhan's attorney does not agree with Gavin Newsom's decision to not grant parole to the Robert F. Kennedy assassin.

According to USA Today, Sirhan's attorney, Angela Berry, will seek the help of the judge to overturn Gavin Newsom's decision on the parole.

"We fully expect that the judicial review of the governor's decision will show that the governor got it wrong," Berry underscored.

The defense attorney also slammed the California governor, claiming that Gavin Newsom politicized the parole of Sirhan when he "chose to overrule his own experts [on the parole board],' ignoring the law."

The decision for Sirhan's parole came after two commissioners from the California Board of Parole recommended Sirhan's parole when two sons of the late Robert F. Kennedy favored the shooter's release.

Berry also argued that according to state law, inmates are supposed to be paroled unless they are "current unreasonable public safety risk."

Berry noted that "not an iota of evidence exists to suggest that Mr. Sirhan is still a danger to society."

Robert F. Kennedy's Widow, Ethel Kenedy, Lauds California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Decision

Although Sirhan's camp was not in favor of the decision, the Kennedys, on the other hand, lauded Gavin Newsom's decision on Thursday.

RFK's widow and his six children wrote in a statement that the "political passions" that motivated Sirhan of killing Robert F. Kennedy are still fresh today. The family also noted that his refusal to admit what he did during that time proves that he is still the same man 53 years ago.

In 1968, Sirhan reportedly shot Robert F. Kennedy as he celebrated in a room full of his supporters in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after he won the pivotal Democratic presidential primary.

Sirhan was initially sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972 when California Supreme Court paused capital punishment.

Although Sirhan was denied his parole, he will be scheduled for a new parole hearing in February next year.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

