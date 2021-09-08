Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, expressed Tuesday her opposition to the possible parole of her husband's shooter, Sirhan Sirhan.

Kennedy's widow made her opposition through a statement, as Mrs. Kennedy handwrote that "He [Sirhan Sirhan] should not be paroled."

Kennedy's Widow Voiced Out Opposition on the Possible Parole of Husband's Shooter

In the statement, Kennedy's widow argued that the shooter "should not have the opportunity to terrorize again," despite believing in the "gentleness" that spared the life of Sirhan. Mrs. Kennedy also argued that their family and the United States suffered "unspeakable loss" due to the death of Robert F. Kennedy, adding that it stemmed out from an "inhumanity of one man."

Apart from opposing the possible parole of Kennedy's alleged shooter, the widow of the late senator also recalled her husband's belief that "we should work to tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world."

Ethel Kennedy also noted that her late husband also dreamed to bring the people together to "build a better, stronger country," NBC News reported.

"More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband," Kennedy's widow said in the statement.

Ethel Kennedy was not the only family member who opposed the possible parole that can be granted to Sirhan.

In a statement, Kennedy's 11 children, including Joseph Kennedy II, Courtney Kennedy, Cristopher Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Maxwell Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy, expressed their opposition in the possible release of Sirhan Sirhan.

"As children of Robert F. Kennedy, we are devastated that the man who murdered our father has been recommended for parole," the children of the late senator said, adding that the death of their father was a "very difficult matter" for them to discuss publicly.

Kennedy's children also emphasized that they declined to engage directly in the parole process for many decades. In the statement, the children of the late senator also urged the parole board staff, the full board, and Governor Gavin Newsom to reverse the initial recommendation of parole.

Apart from Robert F. Kennedy's family, some liberals also expressed their opposition to the recommendation of parole for Sirhan.

Professor Emeritus Lawrence Tribe, a longtime prominent liberal voice took to Twitter to express his opposition on the parole.

"I fail to see why Bobby Kennedy's assassin should ever be released from prison," Tribe said contending that Sirhan could still be a threat even at age 77.

I fail to see why Bobby Kennedy’s assassin should ever be released from prison. Even at 77, he could be a threat. And the enduring harm he inflicted was incalculable. But for his vicious act, the rest of U.S. history would’ve been different. https://t.co/QevhN39Bsq — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 26, 2021

Sirhan Sirhan's Lawyer Claps Back on Parole's Opposition

On Monday, Angela Berry, the lawyer of Robert F. Kennedy's shooter, said that the impact of the killing was strong for people. However, the lawyer argued that the opposition "can't see that the board followed the law."

The oppositions stemmed out when two commissioners from the California Board of Parole recommended Sirhan's parole after two sons of the late senator favored the shooter's release.

"There wasn't one iota of evidence to suggest this man [Sirhan] is still dangerous," Berry noted.

Furthermore, the documents submitted by Sirhan included the state's experts that Robert F. Kennedy's alleged shooter "represents low risk for violence," and his age qualifies him for elderly prisoner consideration.

