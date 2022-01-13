Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid has been pulled out of Brazil's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay due to a lack of a full course of COVID-19 vaccines.

Brazil boss Tite confirmed that the 23-year-old would not be in the squad for matches due to his non-vaccination, which prevented him from having "a chance to compete."

According to Tite, "Renan Lodi has thrown up his chance to be called because he is unvaccinated." The Brazilian football coach received the information from the Brazilian soccer federation's medical staff.

Lodi Not Allowed to Enter Ecuador

Juninho Paulista, the team's director, said Lodi would not have been allowed to enter Ecuador, where the team will play on January 27 in Quito.

Ecuador mandates that travelers be fully vaccinated before entering the nation.

Lodi will also have to go through a five-day quarantine before going to Brazil for the match against Paraguay on February 1 in Belo Horizonte.

Assistant manager Cesar Sampaio stated that they respect the player's decision as we have our own opinions.

"We don't require any athlete to get vaccinated," Sampaio added.

President of the National Soccer Confederation's Medical Commission Jorge Pagura prioritizes those who have a full vaccination cycle, in accordance with a worldwide scientific concept.

Forward Neymar, who is still rehabilitating from an ankle injury suffered in late November, is also excluded from the lineup.

'Vaccination, a Social Responsibility' - Lodi

When asked if Lodi's exclusion was due to travel regulations or his refusal to get vaccinated, Tite stated that Lodi views vaccination as "a social responsibility."

"I personally believe that vaccination is a social responsibility, it's both mine and the person's alongside me," Lodi said at the squad announcement in Rio.

Tite didn't clarify whether the footballer could be called up for future matches where his vaccination status doesn't affect travel.

Renan Lodi is currently in Saudi Arabia, where Atletico Madrid will play Athletic Bilbao in the second semi-final of the new Spanish Super Cup later on Thursday.

With left-back Lodi not included in the squad, Tite opted to recall veteran right-back Dani Alves, to the national team, along with Philippe Coutinho also named in the 26-man squad.

Coutinho, who has not represented Brazil since October 2020, has returned to the group just days after returning to the Premier League on loan, where he will play under former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, FIFA has yet to make a decision on the result of Brazil's suspended match versus Argentina in Sao Paulo in early September. The game was called off due to four Argentina players residing in England allegedly violating coronavirus guidelines. Three of the players were on the field at the time.

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and currently leads the 10-team South American group with five games remaining.

