Mexico international Jesus "Tecatito" Corona has become Sevilla's first winter signing as he signed for LaLiga club Sevilla from FC Porto, it was announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old Mexican professional footballer, accompanied by his family, and agent Matias Bunge, traveled to Spain to close his signing with Sevilla.

Striker Corona arrived in Seville Thursday night and was welcomed by Sevilla's sporting director, Monchi. The Andalusian club will pay Porto a €3.5 million transfer fee plus variables for Corona, sources from ESPN Deportes said.

Porto had sanctioned the player's departure six months before he was set to become a free agent.

Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona to Sign With Sevilla for More Than 3 Years

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the LaLiga club Sevilla until June 2025, and he will wear the No. 9 jersey.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui's team is one of the contenders to win the 2021-22 La Liga season. But they have struggled with injuries in recent months, with Suso and Erik Lamela both suffering injuries.

Lopetegui had his eye on the Mexican footballer for quite some time. He requested Corona's signing as he had managed the striker during his time at Porto.

Corona's high price ruled him out in the last transfer windows. However, Monchi has been very close to the Mexican player and has decided to take advantage of Corona's contract expiry at the end of the season.

LaLiga Club Sevilla's Coach on Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona

"The prototype is Corona, he is one of my weaknesses. He is an extraordinary player," said Julen Lopetegui months ago, when rumors of his signing with the Spanish club started to spread.

Corona could reportedly control the play as an offensive winger on either the left or right side, and he can also play as a right-back in defense.

"He has a lot of talent, a very high capacity to control the game and offensive situations, and an important speed," Lopetegui noted as he described Corona.

Sevilla is now in the second position with 44 points, five points behind Real Madrid, and with one game remaining, they have a chance to close the gap.

Corona's official presentation and meeting of new teammates is expected on Friday, but Sevilla will face Real Betis this Saturday in the round of 16 games of the Copa del Rey.

The Mexican footballer could possibly make his debut on January 19 against Valencia. After Gerardo Torrado, Miguel Layun, and Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez, Corona will become the fourth Mexican to wear the Sevilla shirt.

The veteran winger joined Porto in 2015 from Twente, a Dutch side he had joined two years earlier from Mexican club Monterrey. Overall, he scored 286 appearances, 31 goals, and 69 assists for Porto.

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona will leave the ranks of FC Porto after six and a half seasons, which added 164 league matches to his career, two league titles (2017-18, 2019-20), one Portuguese cup (2019-20), and two Super cups (2018-19, 2020-21).

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

