Manchester Police arrested Sunday two teenagers believed to be linked with the British man who held four hostages in a Texas Synagogue on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, the arrest was part of Manchester police's investigation on the Texas hostage-taking.

The two teenagers were not named. However, The Daily Mail noted that the teenagers were from southern Manchester and that they are currently questioned by the law enforcement authorities over the events that occurred in the Texas synagogue.

Texas Synagogue Hostage Taker Identified by FBI

On Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the attacker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, CNN reported. U.K. security forces confirmed that Akram was a resident of Blackburn in Lancashire.

The incident began at around 11:00 local time on Saturday, as the attacker reportedly gained access to the Texas synagogue by claiming to be a homeless man, BBC noted, citing police sources.

This was confirmed by Union Gospel Mission Dallas CEO Bruce Butler, saying that Akram spent three nights in a homeless shelter a week before the incident.

Akram reportedly held four people captive, including the synagogue's rabbi, Charli Cytron-Walker.

Officials said that it was believed that Akram wanted the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a neuroscientist currently serving an 86-year prison term in the U.S. after trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Pakistan.

Akram claimed in a live stream of the Texas synagogue that Siddiqui was his sister. However, the attorney who represents Siddiqui confirmed that she has no involvement with the hostage-taking. The attorney also pointed out that Akram is not Siddiqui's brother.

In a tweet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that all hostages were "out and alive," 20 minutes after a large bang and gunfire were heard in the direction of the synagogue.

As the four hostages were safe after the incident, the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue team shot Malik Faisal Akram dead.

Akram's brother, Gulbar Akram, confirmed his brother's death on social media, as he apologized for the actions of his brother, contending that the 44-year-old was "suffering" from mental health issues.

Joe Biden Condemns Texas Synagogue Hostage Taking

On Sunday, President Joe Biden condemned the 11-hour hostage standoff in Colleyville, Texas, calling it an "act of terror."

President Biden also addressed how Akram got ahold of the weapons he used in the hostage-taking.

According to Biden, Akram purchased his weapons when he landed in the U.S.

"I don't think there is sufficient information to know about why he targeted that synagogue, why he insisted on the release of someone who's been in prison for over 10 years, why he was engaged, why he was using anti-semitic and anti-Israeli comments," Biden added.

According to U.S. police sources, Texas synagogue hostage-taker, Malik Faisal Akram, arrived in the United States two weeks ago via JFK International Airport in New York.

Reports noted that police are investigating whether Akram appeared on any terrorist screening database or watch list. Meanwhile, Greater Manchester police said that they are assisting the investigations being led by the U.S. authorities regarding the Texas synagogue attack.

