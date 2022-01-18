An investigation is currently underway after a Mexican baby was found dead in a prison's dumpster in Mexico.

According to Mexico News Daily, a prisoner at the Center for Social Reinsertion (Cereso) in the San Miguel neighborhood of Puebla was looking for plastic bottles in the trash on January 10 when he found the infant.

The inmate immediately reported his grisly discovery to the prison guards. Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta confirmed that the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) is investigating the matter.

Huerta described the case as "very serious" and assured that after the prosecutor's office's investigation, "a lot of crap will come out."

The governor said the investigation would be handled with the necessary secrecy and would focus on determining where the Mexican baby was born, who are the infant's parents, and how the baby entered the Mexico jail. Authorities said the child was not born inside the prison.

Mexican Baby Found in Dumpster of Mexico Prison

According to Milenio, the prison had a maximum capacity of 2,100 inmates. However, its current population exceeds more than 3,000.

Cereso has been the target of human rights investigations in the past, and it has a history of riots, gang violence, and corrupt officials. It also faces a series of accusations for lack of security and control.

According to reports from state ministerial authorities, the baby was entered into prison illegally since visits by children are currently prohibited due to the pandemic. There was also no register of the baby's ingress or a letter from the relative.

Nonprofit Reinserta, which works with children who have been exposed to violence in Mexico, condemned the child's murder in prison that guards did not notice.

The group's founder, Saskia Niño de Rivera, alleged that Cereso is notoriously "self-governed" by its prisoners. De Rivera said that corruption, extortion, visits from outside prostitutes, and the manufacture of illegal drugs are common in the said jail.

She lambasted prison authorities for not carrying out established visitor protocols and ensuring that visiting children have a safe and controlled environment.

"How can it be that the authorities have not realized that a dead or alive minor was admitted and that he never left the prison. Then where are the entry protocols for the children who are inside, who sees that the children who are inside the prison prison are in a healthy, controlled environment," De Rivera told Milenio.

Mexico Group Speculates Mexican Baby Used to Bring Drugs

The dead Mexican baby was found with a surgical incision in the abdomen. Reinserta speculated that the infant was likely used to bring drugs into prison. The group noted that the signs of recent surgery suggest that the baby was used as a drug mule.

In a statement, Reinserta said that bagged corpses of dogs used for clandestine fights had also been found in the same prison. De Rivera condemned Huerta for his "inability to maintain control" of a prison, where the murder of the Mexcian baby went unnoticed.

