We're certainly talking about Bruno now, as "Encanto's" catchy soundtrack "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has reached fourth place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, surpassing the previous No. 5 smash "Let It Go" from Frozen as Disney's highest hit.

The new hit from "Encanto" has become the highest-charting Disney animated film song in 26 years.

The song, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been streamed 29 million times as of writing.

With 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads, the song - credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the "Encanto" cast - has climbed to No. 4 on this week's chart.

These figures helped it surpass Idina Menzel's cover of "Let It Go," which peaked at No. 5 in April 2014.

Before dropping to No. 3 on this week's chart, "Encanto's" accompanying soundtrack album had become only the sixth animated soundtrack in history to top the Billboard 200 chart.

"Encanto," directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, has been one of the most successful animated films of the pandemic era, grossing $93.1 million locally and $222.6 million internationally to date.

"Encanto" Stars Reveal Challenges in Filming

Many actors have spoken out about what it's like to work on an animated film over the years and how odd it is to meet your co-stars for the first time when promotional tours begin.

Everyone working on Disney's latest feature movie, "Encanto," was also dealing with the COVID-19 situation, which meant the cast and crew were even more isolated than usual.

"We've all been working on the voiceover stuff for this for the previous two years," Stephanie Beatriz, who plays protagonist Mirabel Madrigal, told Digital Spy, "so a lot of it really did start getting recorded when the pandemic occurred."

"Encanto" is set in a small, enchanted town in Colombia's highlands, and it follows the Madrigals, a family whose members have all been given a special gift, ranging from super strength and healing to the ability to manipulate the weather. With the exception of Mirabel, that is.

Mirabel, however, finds herself on a journey to defend her loved ones when an invisible force threatens their magic, after years of feeling inferior to her ancestors and fighting to discover her purpose.

Featuring original songs from Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, it includes a number of large, ensemble-driven musical numbers that the voice actors had to record separately.

"On this day, I'd go in and just hear one voice, and everything else was Lin; on another day, I'd hear a lot more voices," Beatriz remembered. "At times, it was just us performing with ourselves or our directors," says the actress.

Beatriz added that everyone on the film got really creative and worked really hard.

The soundtrack to "Encanto," the computer-animated Disney film about the magical Family Madrigal, debuted in late November and was released on the Disney+ streaming network over the holidays, becoming one of the first significant chart success stories of early 2022.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: We Don't Talk About Bruno (From "Encanto") - from DisneyMusicVEVO