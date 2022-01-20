White House's top medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned that the unvaccinated population could affect the progress of the COVID pandemic.

Fauci said that the unvaccinated people with the possibility of the emergence of other variants make him cautious when it comes to predicting the end of the COVID pandemic, according to a Newsmax report.

The top medical adviser noted that the country has a highly effective and safe intervention that a significant proportion of the population has not made use of, which complicates the response to an already "formidable challenge from a very evasive virus."

Fauci said that the worst-case scenario is that the country gets affected with another variant that actually eludes immune protection.

Fauci said that he is baffled by the slow uptake of vaccination in the United States. He noted that everyone thought when they had a vaccine as effective and safe as the vaccines now, they would get enough people vaccinated, according to Yahoo Finance report.

COVID Pandemic Amid Spread of Omicron Variant

In December, Fauci called the highly transmissible Omicron variant "unprecedented," with some researchers noting that the variant could actually fasten the virus' transition from pandemic to endemic.

Dr. David Ho, a world-renowned virologist and Columbia University professor, said that many public health experts have been saying that the variant is going "to rip right through" the population.

However, Ho argued that sometimes a rapid-fire could burn through quickly but then extinguish itself out, according to a CNBC report.

It was also noted that natural immunity is not as nearly as reliable as vaccine-enabled immunity.

Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at New Hyde Park, New York-based hospital network Northwell Health, noted that the best-case scenario would be the highly contagious COVID variant does not make most people particularly sick but creates some level of temporarily baseline immunity.

Fauci said that it is an open question as to whether or not Omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for.

Reports said that the virus still poses a problem. However, it also becomes part of the solution, with every person who recovers from a mild case is left with greater immunity against future infections, according to a Deseret News report.

Omicron Variant in The United States

New cases in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York have plummeted by more than 30 percent since early last week.

Meanwhile, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Pennsylvania are seeing a 10 percent decrease in cases, according to The New York Times report.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York said they are winning on the fight against the Omicron variant while Gov. Kathy Hochul said that they hope to close the books on the coming winter surge soon.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID has begun to dwindle over the past few days in places where Omicron was first spotted.

The U.S. was seen to be following a similar Omicron pattern as South Africa and Britain, among other countries.

