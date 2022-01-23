A Florida man pleaded guilty to federal counts Friday and faces years in prison after threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and prominent district attorney in Illinois, Kim Foxx.

Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi Receive Threat From Florida Man

Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, entered his plea in federal court in Fort Pierce on Friday, according to the US attorney's office for the southern district of Florida. He revealed in a plea agreement that he phoned in the threats to the offices of two high-profile Democratic lawmakers.

In March 2019, Hoeffer admitted calling Nancy Pelosi's Washington office and threatened to "rattle her head with bullets and cut her head off."

During the same year, he also acknowledged making a racist threat to Kim Foxx, the Chicago area's top state prosecutor. He called Foxx and told her that gunshots would "rack her brain."

He phoned the office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the most prominent progressive from New York City, in November 2020. He "threatened to 'rip her head off' this time, and told her to sleep with one eye open," said the Department of Justice.

In a statement issued by the US Attorney's Office for Florida's Southern District, Hoeffer pleaded guilty to three counts of interstate transmission of threats to kidnap or injure on Friday.

A formal response from his attorney was not immediately returned Friday evening.

Citing the plea agreement, NBC News reported that in Hoeffer's call to Foxx, he also "warned of 'all-out war' and a 'civilian army'" and made racist statements.

ALSO READ: 21 People Killed in Mexico in Just 24 Hours Amid Bloody Turf War Between Mexican Drug Cartels

Man Sends Threat to Decapitate Prominent Members of Congress

Before the attack on the US Capitol last year, January 6, in which supporters of Donald Trump sought to overturn his election failure, Hoeffer made his calls.

Threats against politicians are on the rise, according to Capitol Police.

According to Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, there were over 9,600 threats in 2021, up from over 8,000 in 2020, and the agency logged around 3,900 threats in 2017.

He added that while not all of the unsettling statements made through phone calls, emails, social media, or other kinds of communication are crimes, they are investigated.

As prominent Democratic women, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi are frequent targets for threats, both inside and outside the walls of Congress.

The US Rep. was elected in 2018, as Democrats took control of the House in opposition to Trump.

In a feature published by Time magazine in 2019, she described her Washington office as tense.

Someone knocks on the door of Ocasio-Cortez's office on Capitol Hill every 10 minutes or so, the magazine revealed. Staff members stiffen up as a result of the noise in the workplace.

Assistants say that Ocasio-Cortez's received enough threats to kill her in her first three months in Congress that Capitol police have trained her team to conduct risk assessments of visitors.

"This is the daily reality for America's newest human Rorschach test," the magazine said.

"While on the left is a wonder woman, on the right is a wicked witch."

READ MORE: Mexico Resort Shooting Leaves 2 Canadian Tourists Dead, Another Wounded

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Man arrested for role in Capitol riot, threatening to assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

