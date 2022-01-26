House of Sillage announces Limited-Edition Ruby Reign Fragrance launch in celebration of Valentine's Day. The fragrance will be available exclusively at the House of Sillage website.

Ruby Reign is the second edition of the original Siberian Tiger Design and scent Emerald Reign. The Ruby colored eyes on the bottle and design represent good fortune and courage to all, enveloped with the tiger's love, honor, and protection. The fragrance incorporates the scents of Bergamont and Amber.

"I am excited to launch the magical fragrance of Ruby Reign in time for Valentine's Day. All ingredients were specially sourced from around the world and provide a unique essence," said Nicole Mather, House of Sillage CEO & founder.

The Fragrance cap is designed in precious metal of 18k yellow gold, and adorned with over one hundred Swarovski crystals. The bottle is hand polished with French glass and contains a parfum concentrate with twenty percent essential oil. Made in France, the fragrance is designed to be worn by all.

Top notes include Bergamont, Cedar Leaves, Rose, Saffron. The heart Notes include Agarwood, Gaiacwood, Orange Blossom, Suede. The base Notes: Amber, Musk, Cedarwood, Incense, Patchouli, Tonka Bean.

About House of Sillage

House of Sillage is based in Newport Beach, California and produced in France. The company was created by Nicole Mather who wanted to create the best craftmanship and quality in Haute Parfumerie and Cosmetics. The brand is available in the United States in addition to thirty counties. For more information please visit www.houseofsillage.com.

