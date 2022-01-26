KAI Design is pleased to announce the hiring of Charles Hoffmann, AIA as Senior Project Architect at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas office.

Hoffmann has more than 35 years of experience in design, production and construction administration. As Senior Project Architect, Hoffmann is responsible for functional space planning, development of design and construction documents, and working with KAI's multi-disciplinary team to maintain design continuity and constructability of the building project.

READ NEXT: How is the Construction Industry Using Technology?

"KAI is thrilled to have Chuck join our design team. He is a seasoned and experienced technical architect that really knows how to put a building together," said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. "Chuck understands the art and science of architecture and how to successfully apply that expertise in a methodical, coordinated and design-focused manner that produces an outstanding end-product. His leadership style and approach to mentoring younger practitioners is outstanding."

Hoffmann has worked as a Project Architect in the Dallas area since 1991, working for a variety of architectural firms. His project experience includes municipal buildings, malls, churches, medical facilities, schools, banks, hotels, senior living facilities, multi-family housing and more. Throughout his career, he has helped design notable structures such as the Fred Herring Recreation Center in Lewisville, Texas; the Park Place of Elmhurst Retirement Community in Chicago; and the Frisco Medical Building in Frisco, Texas.

Hoffmann earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Kansas State University and is a registered architect in the State of Texas. He is also certified with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and is a registered Interior Designer in Texas.

When he is not working with clients, Hoffmann enjoys spending time with his wife Delma and son Carl. He is also an avid boxer and in 1979 was runner up for the Kansas City Missouri Golden Gloves title.

READ MORE: The Growing Demand for Diversity in Architectural Design