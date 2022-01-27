Prosecutors in Cuba said at least 790 people, including dozens of teenagers, were charged over the anti-government protests that erupted in July.

According to Associated Press, the announcement was the first from the public prosecutor's office since August last year.

Al Jazeera reported that the prosecutors released a statement through Cuba's official newspaper Granma on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Prosecutors in Cuba Confirm 790 People Charged Over Protests

The Cuban prosecutor's office noted that 790 people had been charged with sedition, public disorder, theft, violent attacks, and other crimes.

According to reports, some of these individuals could face prison sentences of up to 30 years if convicted. The families of the demonstrators noted that their relatives face the possibility of being imprisoned for decades for participating in the protests.

The prosecutor's office said Cuban courts had heard cases of 710 people who joined the protests on July 11 and 12. So far, it noted that 172 had been convicted but did not reveal details of their sentences.

The prosecutor's office added that 55 protesters are between 16 and 18 years old and noted that criminal law in Cuba does not apply to minors under 16.

The prosecutors said while sedition carries "severe penalties," it corresponds with the "level of violence" demonstrated by the demonstrators facing the charge.

The prosecutor's office then cited instances when some protesters threw stones at several establishments like hospitals, gasoline stations, and other facilities. Others had also looted.

Havana resident Emilio Roman, the 50-year-old father of three protesters who had been detained since mid-July, told Reuters that if convicted, his two sons Yosney, 25, and Emiyoslan, 18; and 23-year-old daughter, Mackyani, will face 15, 20, and 25 years in jail, respectively.

"The number of years [in prison] they are seeking, it's as if they were terrorists, murderers," Roman noted, adding that the three were only his children.

U.S. Embassy Slams Cuba Over the Charges on Protests

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba slammed the government for prosecuting demonstrators, particularly minors.

"The world is witnessing the unconscionable sentences against peaceful and innocent youths. They will not be able to crush the people's demands for a better future. We are all listening to the families when they are speaking about these violations of justice," the U.S. embassy noted.

El mundo es testigo de las condenas desmesuradas contra jóvenes pacíficos e inocentes. No podrán aplastar las reclamas del pueblo para un futuro mejor. Todos escuchamos a las familias cuando hablan de estos atropellos de justicia. #PresosPorQue — Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Cuba (@USEmbCuba) January 25, 2022

Last month, the Biden administration slapped a travel ban on eight Cuban officials it says have been involved in the repression of peaceful protesters in Cuba since July.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the Cuban officials, who were not named, attempted to "silence the voices of Cuban people through repression, unjust detentions, and harsh prison sentences."

Blinken noted that "those who jail peaceful protesters and sentence them to unjust prison terms must be held accountable."

The July demonstrations were considered the biggest one in decades against the country's Communist regime. The thousands of Cubans protesting in the streets were angry about the economy's collapse and food and medicine shortages.

They also cited price hikes and the government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many have been arrested during the protests. While protests are rare, unauthorized public gatherings are illegal in Cuba.

