Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown in classic Peanuts cartoons, has died at age 65, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Robbins' family told Fox 5 San Diego that he committed suicide last week.

Acting Career of Peter Robbins Who Brought Charlie Brown to Life

At the age of 9, Peter Robbins started voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 after he began his career as a child performer. He first lent his voice as Charlie Brown in a TV documentary titled "A Boy Named Charlie Brown."

Since then, he served as Charlie Brown's voice in numerous other Peanuts specials throughout the 60s, including 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas," 1966's "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and the 1969 feature film "A Boy Named Charlie Brown" which earned an Oscar nomination for original song score.

Robbins adored the character so much that he had tattoos of Charlie Brown and beagle Snoopy on his arm.

He also starred in an episode of "The Munsters" in 1964 and appeared in "Get Smart" in 1967. He also had a recurring role on the show "Blondie" as Alexander Bumstead from 1968 to 1969.

Robbins decided to quit acting in 1972, entered real estate, and later hosted his own radio show.

Peter Robbin's Mental Health Issues

Peter Robbins struggled with mental health and drug concerns as an adult. He also reportedly had bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

In 2013, Robbins was arrested for sending the media threatening letters offering money to kill San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. Daily Mail reported that he also sent a threatening letter to a property manager of the mobile home park where he lived.

In the same year, the former child actor was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he was charged for stalking his ex-girlfriend and the plastic surgeon, who he paid to give her breast enhancement operation.

Robbins was given a five-year probation sentence, but he violated its terms. He was arrested again and got five years in prison for making criminal threats against some people, including Gore, in 2015.

Robbins was released in 2019 after claiming he was assaulted during his prison sentence. According to NBC 7 San Diego, the former voice actor was prone to outbursts in court.

Robbins admitted suffering from mental illness in one of his court appearances in 2015. He said: "This is what happens when you're bipolar, You behave as if you are on drugs."

In a 2019 interview with Fox 5, Robbins urged people suffering from mental illness to seek treatment as the actor personally experienced it, saying "your life can turn around in a span of a month".

Robbins' friend and agent Dylan Novak told USA Today that he will miss him because he was a "great friend." Novak noted that Robbins was the most generous celebrity he has ever met.

He said eventhough Robbins needed "money more than anyone else at the shows he attended," he still gave away so much free merchandise as he could not stand someone to walk away sad.

Novak noted that the former child actor was always very open about his mental illnesses. He said Robbins used the conventions he went to as his platform to encourage anyone who suffers from mental disorders to get help immediately.

