Prosecutors from Peru on Thursday sought to impose a travel ban on the executives of the oil company Repsol, which oversees the tanker that caused an oil spill in the aftermath of the Tonga underwater volcanic eruption.

According to Al Jazeera, the Peruvian prosecutors wanted to bar the president of Repsol, as well as its three other executives from traveling to Peru for 18 months, amid the investigation that will determine who is the one to blame for the oil spill.

To date, there is still no decision on the travel ban issued by the prosecutors. Reports noted that a judge reviewed their requests on late Thursday but has not issued a decision.

It can be recalled that around 6,000 barrels of oil were released into the Peruvian waters on January 15, near the La Pampilla refinery.

Peru Fishing Towns Affected by Oil Spill

The oil spill has not only affected the biological ecosystem of the Peruvian oceans, but it also affected the livelihood of different sectors such as the fishermen.

The president of the Association of the Artesanal Fishers of Ancon, Gregorio Pacheco, said that the effect of the oil spill among their fishermen was "desolation."

Ancon is known to be a tourist destination located 40 kilometers north of Lima. However, since the oil spill affected its waters, people in Ancon are now fearing for their livelihoods.

"Regrettably, it's all full of oil. The boats can't go out to fish. The daily sustenance of our colleagues take home is no longer there," Jorge Quino, a fisherman in Ancon, said.

Manuel Chapayquen, also a fisherman, said that the 1,500 fishermen in the region only get to bring in about 10 percent of their usual catch.

Other people who make a living from the sea and its tourism, including ceviche restaurants, ice-making plants, waiters, and moto-taxi drivers, had been out of their work since the oil spill occurred.

"People come here to eat ceviche, and now no one comes for fear the fish is contaminated. We live from the three summer months and I don't think people will get back to Ancon because they're afraid to consume our fish," ceviche chef Cristina Gonzales said.

Peru Oil Spill: 21 Beaches Affected

The waters of Ancon were among the 21 beaches affected by the oil spill in Peru.

According to reports, thousands of dead birds and fish were seen in the waters, as well as the "huge" oil slick that is getting closer to the coast of Lima.

Lima's government reportedly declared a 90-day environmental emergency to clean up the contamination across an area that is like the size of 270 soccer fields.

Last week, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo noted that a committee would be formed to propose ways how to deal with the crisis. Furthermore, Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said that Repsol has also promised to give a cleaning schedule, incorporate local fishermen in the clean-up, and deliver food baskets to affected residents.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

